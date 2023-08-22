Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 23 August 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 322.86 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 323.46. on, 23 August 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 322.86 323.46 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Advertisement CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 311 313.9 Euro EUR 322.86 323.46 British Pound GBP 392.1 396 UAE Dirham AED 84.7 85.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 962.78 971.78 Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 770.69 778.69 Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.62 80.32 Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.18 797.18 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2 Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22 Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 337.19 339.69 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68 Advertisement