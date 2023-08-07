Gold rates in Pakistan decreases by Rs. 1,100 Per Tola

The Gold rates in Pakistan began the new week with a decrease of Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday.

As per the information provided by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the cost of 24-carat gold experienced a decline of Rs. 1,100 per tola, reaching a value of Rs. 221,700. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a decrease of Rs. 943, concluding at Rs. 190,072.

Advertisement In the global market, the price of spot gold decreased by 0.4 percent, reaching $1,934.89 per ounce at 1122 GMT. Similarly, US gold futures experienced a 0.3 percent drop, settling at $1,969.70. Notably, it’s important to mention that in Pakistan, the price of gold fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola over the past week. Currently, the value of gold is significantly lower than its record high of Rs. 240,000 per tola, which was achieved in early May. Advertisement

Also Read USD to PKR rate up in open market on Aug 7 KARACHI: US dollar (USD) strengthened against Pakistani rupee (PKR) by Rs3 and...