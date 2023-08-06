Gold rates in Pakistan decreases by Rs. 1,900 Per Tola in Outgoing Week

The price of gold in Pakistan went up for the second consecutive day on Saturday, reaching a closing rate of Rs. 222,800 per tola for the week.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,300 per tola to Rs. 222,800 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,115 to close at Rs. 191,016.

After experiencing significant fluctuations over the past several weeks, the price of gold remained relatively steady during the current week with minimal changes. The week started off with a decrease of Rs. 2,500 per tola in gold prices. There were no alterations in the price on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, the value of this precious metal went up by Rs. 800 per tola.

However, on Thursday, the price experienced a decline of Rs. 2,800 per tola, but it managed to rebound on Friday with an increase of Rs. 1,300 per tola. The rise in price on Saturday means that, when considering the entire week, the price of gold has, on the whole, decreased by Rs. 1,900 per tola.

Having reached an all-time peak of Rs. 240,000 per tola, the gold price dropped to as low as Rs. 204,000 on July 12 before gradually recovering over the recent weeks.

