Gold Rates in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 5,000 Per Tola in One Week

The Gold rates in Pakistan appreciate for the fifth consecutive day during the week to close at Rs. 226,800 per tola on Saturday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the rate of gold (24 carats) up by Rs. 1,500 per tola to Rs. 226,800 while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 1,286 to close at Rs. 194,444.

The price of the valuable metal rose on Saturday, leading to a total price increase of Rs. 5,000 per tola. It’s important to note that the previous week saw a decrease of Rs. 1,000 per tola in the gold price.

The consistent increase in the price of gold is in line with the fast-depreciating Pakistani rupee. On Friday, the rupee closed at 295.78 against the US dollar. If the rupee’s fall isn’t arrested in the coming week, the price of the precious metal may increase further.

Also Read Interim Commerce Minister Targets $80B Exports for Pakistan The new interim Commerce Minister is Gohar Ejaz. He is determined to...