Interim Commerce Minister Targets $80B Exports for Pakistan

He is determined to increase exports to $80 billion, up from $28 billion in FY23.

He will also focus on revitalizing the trade and industry sectors.

Interim Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz is determined to elevate the nation’s exports to $80 billion, a significant rise compared to the approximately $28 billion recorded in the outgoing fiscal year (FY23).

Upon assuming his role, the minister received an extensive overview of the significant tasks and duties held by the Commerce Division and Industries & Production. In the interim arrangement, Ejaz will oversee both the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industries and Production.

“His unwavering resolve is directed towards boosting domestic exports to a remarkable $80 billion, showcasing his dedication to strengthening the country’s economic strength,” stated an official announcement, quoting the minister.

“I am firmly committed to revitalizing our trade and industry domains,” the minister further stated. He emphasized his goal to promptly guide state enterprises towards profitability, showcasing his proficiency in strategic decision-making for the advancement of economic well-being.

With the aim of nurturing innovation and bolstering industry expansion, he unveiled his intentions to initiate flagship initiatives within the Special Economic Zone, particularly concentrating on the garments sector.

According to the interim minister, these endeavors will stimulate economic vitality, generate job prospects, and enhance the nation’s standing on the global economic platform.

During the briefing, the minister raised concerns about the subsidies provided to state-owned enterprises.

He stressed his dedication to gradually eliminating these subsidies, in alignment with his overarching objective of optimizing operations, improving efficiency, and fostering sustainable economic advancement.

