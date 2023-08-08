Gold rates in Pakistan moves down amid drop in international market

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan registered losses for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Information provided by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association indicated that the cost of 24-carat gold experienced a decline of Rs 600 and was available for purchase at Rs 221,100 per tola.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold went down to Rs 189,560 following a decrease of Rs 514.

On the global market, the value of gold per ounce decreased by $13, leading to a price of $1927.

Within the country, the price of gold remained unstable due to ongoing uncertainty in both political and economic spheres, coupled with a surge in inflation. During such uncertain times, individuals are inclined to invest in bullion as a secure option.

Advertisement