Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold rates in Pakistan moves down amid drop in international market

Gold rates in Pakistan moves down amid drop in international market

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rates in Pakistan moves down amid drop in international market
Advertisement

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan registered losses for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Information provided by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association indicated that the cost of 24-carat gold experienced a decline of Rs 600 and was available for purchase at Rs 221,100 per tola.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold went down to Rs 189,560 following a decrease of Rs 514.

On the global market, the value of gold per ounce decreased by $13, leading to a price of $1927.

Within the country, the price of gold remained unstable due to ongoing uncertainty in both political and economic spheres, coupled with a surge in inflation. During such uncertain times, individuals are inclined to invest in bullion as a secure option.

Advertisement

Also Read

USD to PKR rate up in interbank market on Aug 8
USD to PKR rate up in interbank market on Aug 8

KARACHI: The US dollar further strengthened against the Pakistani rupee with appreciation...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story