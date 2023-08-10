Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold rates in Pakistan moves up by Rs1,100/tola

Gold rates in Pakistan moves up by Rs1,100/tola

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rates in Pakistan moves up by Rs1,100/tola

Gold Rate in Pakistan today (Credit: file)

Advertisement

KARACHI: Gold rates increased by Rs1,100/tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs222,200/tola.

Advertisement

In a similar vein, the cost of 10 grams of gold experienced an increase of Rs 943, reaching a total of Rs 190,501. On the global stage, the value of gold saw a marginal decline of $1, concluding at $1,926 per ounce.

The prices of silver, however, maintained their status quo, staying steady at Rs 2,750 per tola. Correspondingly, the rates for 10 grams of silver also remained unchanged, holding firm at Rs 2,357.68.

Advertisement

Also Read

USD to PKR rate stable in open market on Aug 10
USD to PKR rate stable in open market on Aug 10

KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) value against Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story