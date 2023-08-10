Gold rates in Pakistan moves up by Rs1,100/tola

In a similar vein, the cost of 10 grams of gold experienced an increase of Rs 943, reaching a total of Rs 190,501. On the global stage, the value of gold saw a marginal decline of $1, concluding at $1,926 per ounce.

The prices of silver, however, maintained their status quo, staying steady at Rs 2,750 per tola. Correspondingly, the rates for 10 grams of silver also remained unchanged, holding firm at Rs 2,357.68.