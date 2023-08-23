Honda City price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Honda City has long been a staple in Pakistan’s automotive landscape, known for its reliability, style, and comfortable driving experience. With the announcement of the latest price adjustments and key specifications for the Honda City models in August 2023, car enthusiasts and potential buyers are eager to delve into the details of what this popular sedan has to offer.

Key Features

Beyond the price adjustments, it’s the key specifications that truly define the Honda City’s appeal in the Pakistani market. The 2023 models continue to blend practicality, comfort, and innovation to cater to diverse driving needs. Some of the notable specifications include:

Engine Options

The Honda City offers two engine options: a 1.3-liter i-VTEC engine and a more potent 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine. These engines are designed to provide an optimal balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making the Honda City suitable for both city commutes and highway journeys.

Transmission

The choice between manual and automatic transmissions allows drivers to select the option that suits their driving preferences. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) offers smooth gear shifts, contributing to a comfortable and hassle-free driving experience.

Advanced Safety Features

Safety remains a priority in the Honda City lineup. All variants come equipped with features such as an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), airbags, and vehicle stability assist (VSA). These features enhance passenger safety and provide peace of mind for drivers.

Information and connectivity

The 2023 models boast an upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility ensures seamless integration with smartphones, allowing drivers to access navigation, music, and communication apps safely.

Comfort and convenience

The Honda City focuses on providing a comfortable interior with ample legroom and seating space. Features like automatic climate control, power windows, and central locking enhance convenience for both drivers and passengers.

Stylish Design

The Honda City’s exterior design combines sleek lines and modern aesthetics, contributing to its timeless appeal on Pakistani roads. Its well-crafted exterior is complemented by LED headlights and taillights on select trims.

Honda City 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda City 1.2L M/T Advertisement PKR 4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT PKR 4,929,000 Honda City 1.5L CVT PKR 5,549,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T PKR 5,759,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT PKR 5,979,000

