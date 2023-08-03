Kia and Hyundai are recalling 91,000 cars in the US over fire risks

Hyundai Motor and Kia are recalling more than 91,000 vehicles in the US due to a potential fire risk.

The recall is prompted by a problem with the electronic controllers of the Idle Stop-and-go oil pump assembly.

Damaged electrical components within the assembly can result in the pump overheating, which could lead to a fire.

South Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia are recalling more than 91,000 newer vehicles in the US due to potential fire risks, according to Reuters.

As a precautionary measure, owners are being advised by Hyundai and Kia to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until the necessary repairs are carried out.

The recall impacts several models, including Hyundai’s 2023–2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles, along with Kia’s 2023–2024 Seltos and 2023 Soul and Sportage vehicles.

The recall is prompted by a potential problem with the electronic controllers of the Idle stop-and-go oil pump assembly. Damaged electrical components within the assembly can result in the pump overheating.

To tackle this issue, owners will receive notifications in late September, and authorized dealers will perform inspections and replace the electric oil pump controller if needed.

Kia has reported six potentially related thermal incidents without any accidents or injuries, while Hyundai has reported four similar incidents. Both automakers informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a suspect component was removed from production in March.

Aside from the fire risk, heat damage has the potential to trigger a short circuit, affecting other vehicle controllers onboard, according to Hyundai.

