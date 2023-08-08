Rs. 100 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023

KARACHI: Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 43 of Rs. 100 prize bond draw will be announced on 15th Aug 2023.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Rs. 100 Prize bond draw date and Venue

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 100 Karachi 15-08-2023 700,000 PKR 200,000 PKR 1,000 PKR