Rs. 100 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023

Rs 1500 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023
Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 95 of Rs. 1500 prize bond draw...
KARACHI: Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 43 of Rs. 100 prize bond draw will be announced on 15th Aug 2023.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.
