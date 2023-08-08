Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rs. 100 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023

Rs. 100 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Rs. 100 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023
Advertisement

KARACHI: Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 43 of Rs. 100 prize bond draw will be announced on 15th Aug 2023.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Rs. 100 Prize bond draw date and Venue

Advertisement
Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 100Karachi15-08-2023700,000 PKR200,000 PKR1,000 PKR

Also Read

Rs 1500 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023
Rs 1500 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023

Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 95 of Rs. 1500 prize bond draw...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story