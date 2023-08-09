Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki mehran vxr price in Pakistan – August 2023
The people of Pakistan share a strong bond with the beloved Suzuki...
Suzuki’s most affordable hatchback model, the Alto, has gained renown for its small dimensions, excellent fuel economy, and budget-friendly nature.
These qualities have contributed to its widespread popularity, especially as the costs of owning a car have risen substantially in recent times.
With a remarkable surge in the number of vehicles in bustling urban centers, there’s a growing preference for compact cars, and in this category, the Suzuki Alto proudly claims the spotlight.
This car is particularly cherished for its agility and how easily it slots into parking spaces, which is a significant advantage in crowded cities such as Lahore and Karachi.
Suzuki has responded to the escalating prices of fuel by introducing vehicles that are notably fuel-efficient. This strategic move is in response to the escalating costs of fuel, which has prompted many individuals to consider switching to two-wheeled transportation.
Even among the leading contenders in the hatchback segment, the Alto continues to maintain its dominance as the most sought-after vehicle on the list of top-selling cars.
As sales of automobiles tumbled amid the ongoing crisis, Pak Suzuki witnessed no decline in sales, with people still booking Alto in mid 2023.
According to experts, the Pakistani rupee is expected to face continued pressure. This is because the restrictions on imports are being lifted in response to requests from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The most affordable version of the Suzuki Alto, known as the Alto VX, can be purchased for a price of Rs 2,251,000. If you’re looking for more features, you might consider the Alto VXR priced at Rs 2,612,000. For those who prefer the convenience of an automatic transmission, the Alto VXR AGS is available at Rs 2,799,000, while the Alto AGS, also with automatic transmission, comes with a price tag of Rs 2,935,000.
|Variants
|Price
|Alto VXR
|Rs2,251,000
|Alto VXR
|Rs2,612,000
|Alto VXR-AGS
|Rs2,799,000
|Alto VXL-AGS
|Rs2,935,000
