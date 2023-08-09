Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement

Suzuki’s most affordable hatchback model, the Alto, has gained renown for its small dimensions, excellent fuel economy, and budget-friendly nature.

These qualities have contributed to its widespread popularity, especially as the costs of owning a car have risen substantially in recent times.

With a remarkable surge in the number of vehicles in bustling urban centers, there’s a growing preference for compact cars, and in this category, the Suzuki Alto proudly claims the spotlight.

This car is particularly cherished for its agility and how easily it slots into parking spaces, which is a significant advantage in crowded cities such as Lahore and Karachi.

Suzuki has responded to the escalating prices of fuel by introducing vehicles that are notably fuel-efficient. This strategic move is in response to the escalating costs of fuel, which has prompted many individuals to consider switching to two-wheeled transportation.

Advertisement

Even among the leading contenders in the hatchback segment, the Alto continues to maintain its dominance as the most sought-after vehicle on the list of top-selling cars.

Advertisement

As sales of automobiles tumbled amid the ongoing crisis, Pak Suzuki witnessed no decline in sales, with people still booking Alto in mid 2023.

According to experts, the Pakistani rupee is expected to face continued pressure. This is because the restrictions on imports are being lifted in response to requests from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Latest Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan

The most affordable version of the Suzuki Alto, known as the Alto VX, can be purchased for a price of Rs 2,251,000. If you’re looking for more features, you might consider the Alto VXR priced at Rs 2,612,000. For those who prefer the convenience of an automatic transmission, the Alto VXR AGS is available at Rs 2,799,000, while the Alto AGS, also with automatic transmission, comes with a price tag of Rs 2,935,000.

Advertisement
VariantsPrice
Alto VXRRs2,251,000
Alto VXRRs2,612,000
Alto VXR-AGSRs2,799,000
Alto VXL-AGSRs2,935,000

Also Read

Suzuki mehran vxr price in Pakistan – August 2023
Suzuki mehran vxr price in Pakistan – August 2023

The people of Pakistan share a strong bond with the beloved Suzuki...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story