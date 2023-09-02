On September 1, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao conducted a live Twitter chat, addressing a number of important issues in the cryptocurrency industry. One noteworthy high point was the recent Uniswap judgment case.

Uniswap’s developers and investors were sued in April 2022 by trader Nessa Risley, who claimed they broke security regulations by creating bogus tokens that caused financial harm.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Southern District of New York made a major ruling that investors and the creators of Uniswap cannot be held liable for such instances under federal securities laws. Zhao praised this choice and emphasized its advantages.

Zhao also emphasized how the landscape of cryptocurrency regulations is changing, highlighting how regulators in places like Dubai, Japan, and Hong Kong are becoming more progressive.

He voiced hope for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), speculating that it would eventually surpass centralized finance (CeFi) in scale by almost ten times.

With ambitions to add about 100 new tokens to its platform, Binance is taking steps to increase the number of tokens it offers.

As indicated by Tsuyoshi Chino, General Manager of Binance Japan, who is enthusiastic about Japan’s first inaugural project, this action is consistent with their proactive strategy.

Binance Japan is a branch of the popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance, serving users in Japan. It provides a platform for trading a wide range of digital assets and offers various crypto-related services to the Japanese market.

Zhao responded to recent allegations by denying claims that Binance sold Bitcoin holdings, including client assets, to support its native token, BNB.

