September 2023 NADRA Smart NICOP Fee Updates for Australia, Italy, and Germany

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issues the Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP), a registration document provided to eligible Pakistani citizens residing abroad.

Any Pakistani citizen can obtain the Smart NICOP, eliminating the need for a visa in the case of dual nationality. When applying for this document for newborns born abroad, providing the passport number is a mandatory requirement.

NADRA has established two fee structures for the Smart NICOP, categorized by region, dividing countries into Zone A and Zone B.

Regarding the NICOP fees for Australia, Italy, and Germany in September 2023, these countries fall under Zone A. As of September 2023, NADRA has not made any revisions to the Smart NICOP fees for these nations.

How to Apply for NICOP

n case any of your blood relative(father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.

Pak Identity Website

A citizen can apply for Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) by visiting Pak Identity website and have it delivered to your doorstep.

