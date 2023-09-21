Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The compact car segment in Pakistan has been heating up, and one name that stands out in this category is the Suzuki Alto. Known for its affordability, reliability, and compact design, the Suzuki Alto has become a popular choice for Pakistani car enthusiasts.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto packs a peppy 660cc engine. While this engine may seem small, it’s a perfect fit for city driving and daily commuting. The small displacement allows for excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for those who want to keep their fuel expenses in check.

Design and styling

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a charming and modern design. Its sleek lines and compact body make it ideal for maneuvering through busy city streets and tight parking spaces. The Alto comes in a variety of attractive colors, allowing buyers to choose the one that suits their style.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Alto is surprisingly spacious for its size. It comfortably seats four adults and offers a functional layout with easy-to-reach controls. The seats are designed for comfort during both short commutes and longer drives.

While it may be a budget-friendly option, the Alto comes equipped with several modern features, such as air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and a user-friendly infotainment system, depending on the trim level.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Alto doesn’t disappoint. It includes features like airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) to enhance driver and passenger safety. These features contribute to a safer driving experience, especially in challenging road conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the key selling points of the Suzuki Alto is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With the rising cost of fuel, having a car that can travel more miles on a tank of gas is a significant advantage. The Alto’s efficient engine and lightweight design make it a fuel-sipping option for daily commuting.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS Advertisement PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2032 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3395 mm Kerb Weight 650 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 125 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2460 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.2m Power Assisted Electric Power-Assisted Suspension and Brakes

Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Center Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

