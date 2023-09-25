Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Suzuki Cultus is a household name in the Pakistani automotive market, known for its affordability, reliability, and practicality. In this article, we will explore the Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to help prospective buyers make an informed decision.

Key Features

Engine

The Suzuki Cultus is typically powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine, delivering a balance of fuel efficiency and adequate performance for city driving.

Transmission

Advertisement

It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, offering flexibility to cater to different driving preferences.

Interior Comfort and Space

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Cultus is designed to maximize interior space. It often features comfortable seating for up to five passengers and a practical cabin layout with user-friendly controls.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in modern vehicles, and the Suzuki Cultus is equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and seatbelt reminders. It’s essential to check the specific trim level for the full range of safety features.

Infotainment System

Advertisement

The Cultus typically offers a basic infotainment system with a radio, CD player, and USB connectivity. Advanced features like touchscreen displays and smartphone integration may be available in certain variants.

Exterior Design

The Suzuki Cultus features a simple and functional exterior design. It often includes body-colored door handles, side mirrors, and alloy wheels in higher-end variants.

Warranty

Suzuki usually provides a standard warranty package for its vehicles, which can vary depending on the market and trim level. It’s recommended to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Suzuki Cultus in Pakistan.

Also Read Honda Element 2023: Interior, Performance, and Safety Features Contemporary exterior, sophisticated interior, and respectable performance features Potent 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Cultus is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Cultus VXR PKR 4,799,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL PKR 4,929,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift PKR 5,549,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 3600 mm Kerb Weight 785 KG Overall Width 1600 mm Boot Space 254 L Overall Height 1540 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2425 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 145 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 998 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 67 HP at 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Torque 90 Nm at 3500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Multipoint Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 valves Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering

Advertisement

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.7m Power Assisted Electronic power steering Advertisement Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

Advertisement

Wheel Type Steel wheels with full wheel caps Tyre Size 165/65/R14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 16 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”