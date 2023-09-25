Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Advertisement
The Suzuki Cultus is a household name in the Pakistani automotive market, known for its affordability, reliability, and practicality. In this article, we will explore the Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to help prospective buyers make an informed decision.

Key Features

Engine

The Suzuki Cultus is typically powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine, delivering a balance of fuel efficiency and adequate performance for city driving.

Transmission

It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, offering flexibility to cater to different driving preferences.

Interior Comfort and Space

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Cultus is designed to maximize interior space. It often features comfortable seating for up to five passengers and a practical cabin layout with user-friendly controls.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in modern vehicles, and the Suzuki Cultus is equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and seatbelt reminders. It’s essential to check the specific trim level for the full range of safety features.

Infotainment System

The Cultus typically offers a basic infotainment system with a radio, CD player, and USB connectivity. Advanced features like touchscreen displays and smartphone integration may be available in certain variants.

Exterior Design

The Suzuki Cultus features a simple and functional exterior design. It often includes body-colored door handles, side mirrors, and alloy wheels in higher-end variants.

Warranty

Suzuki usually provides a standard warranty package for its vehicles, which can vary depending on the market and trim level. It’s recommended to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Suzuki Cultus in Pakistan.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Cultus is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 4,799,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,929,000
Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 5,549,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight785 KG
Overall Width1600 mm
Boot Space254 L
Overall Height1540 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2425 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance145 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP at 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11.0:1
Torque90 Nm at 3500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMultipoint Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.7m
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel wheels with full wheel caps
Tyre Size165/65/R14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

