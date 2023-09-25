Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Honda Element 2023: Interior, Performance, and Safety Features
The Suzuki Cultus is a household name in the Pakistani automotive market, known for its affordability, reliability, and practicality. In this article, we will explore the Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to help prospective buyers make an informed decision.
Key Features
Engine
The Suzuki Cultus is typically powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine, delivering a balance of fuel efficiency and adequate performance for city driving.
Transmission
It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, offering flexibility to cater to different driving preferences.
Interior Comfort and Space
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Cultus is designed to maximize interior space. It often features comfortable seating for up to five passengers and a practical cabin layout with user-friendly controls.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority in modern vehicles, and the Suzuki Cultus is equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and seatbelt reminders. It’s essential to check the specific trim level for the full range of safety features.
Infotainment System
The Cultus typically offers a basic infotainment system with a radio, CD player, and USB connectivity. Advanced features like touchscreen displays and smartphone integration may be available in certain variants.
Exterior Design
The Suzuki Cultus features a simple and functional exterior design. It often includes body-colored door handles, side mirrors, and alloy wheels in higher-end variants.
Warranty
Suzuki usually provides a standard warranty package for its vehicles, which can vary depending on the market and trim level. It’s recommended to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Suzuki Cultus in Pakistan.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Cultus is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 4,799,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,929,000
|Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 5,549,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|785 KG
|Overall Width
|1600 mm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Overall Height
|1540 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2425 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|998 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|67 HP at 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Torque
|90 Nm at 3500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multipoint Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.7m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels with full wheel caps
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|16 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
