Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Suzuki Swift has long been a favorite among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its blend of compact size, practicality, and affordability. In a market that values efficiency and reliability, Swift has carved a niche for itself. This article explores the price of the Suzuki Swift in Pakistan and provides an overview of its key specifications, offering valuable insights for potential buyers.
Engine Variants
The Suzuki Swift is available in Pakistan with various engine options. It is most commonly equipped with a 1.3-liter or a 1.0-liter gasoline engine. These engines are known for their reliability and efficiency, offering a balanced mix of performance and fuel economy.
Transmission
The Swift is typically available with a choice of manual or automatic transmission, allowing buyers to select the transmission type that best suits their driving preferences.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the Swift provides a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed, offering ample room for passengers and a user-friendly layout for controls.
Exterior Styling
The Swift’s exterior design is modern and attractive, featuring clean lines and contemporary aesthetics. Its stylish appearance appeals to buyers who appreciate a visually appealing and well-designed vehicle.
Infotainment System
Many Swift variants feature advanced infotainment systems with touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These systems provide entertainment and connectivity options on the go.
Compact Size
The Swift’s compact dimensions make it highly maneuverable in city traffic, and it excels at fitting into tight parking spaces. This makes it an ideal choice for urban dwellers.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority for Suzuki, and the Swift reflects this commitment. It often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, enhancing both driver and passenger safety.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Swift is its exceptional fuel efficiency. Its small engine size and lightweight construction contribute to impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and long journeys.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|855 KG
|Overall Width
|1735 mm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Overall Height
|1520 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2450 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|82 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Torque
|113 Nm at 4400 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multi-Point Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|–
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|14 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|37 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
