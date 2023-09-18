Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Advertisement
The Suzuki Swift has long been a favorite among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its blend of compact size, practicality, and affordability. In a market that values efficiency and reliability, Swift has carved a niche for itself. This article explores the price of the Suzuki Swift in Pakistan and provides an overview of its key specifications, offering valuable insights for potential buyers.

Key Features

Engine Variants

The Suzuki Swift is available in Pakistan with various engine options. It is most commonly equipped with a 1.3-liter or a 1.0-liter gasoline engine. These engines are known for their reliability and efficiency, offering a balanced mix of performance and fuel economy.

Transmission

The Swift is typically available with a choice of manual or automatic transmission, allowing buyers to select the transmission type that best suits their driving preferences.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the Swift provides a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed, offering ample room for passengers and a user-friendly layout for controls.

Exterior Styling

The Swift’s exterior design is modern and attractive, featuring clean lines and contemporary aesthetics. Its stylish appearance appeals to buyers who appreciate a visually appealing and well-designed vehicle.

Infotainment System

Many Swift variants feature advanced infotainment systems with touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These systems provide entertainment and connectivity options on the go.

Compact Size

The Swift’s compact dimensions make it highly maneuverable in city traffic, and it excels at fitting into tight parking spaces. This makes it an ideal choice for urban dwellers.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Suzuki, and the Swift reflects this commitment. It often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, enhancing both driver and passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Swift is its exceptional fuel efficiency. Its small engine size and lightweight construction contribute to impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and long journeys.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3845 mm
Kerb Weight855 KG
Overall Width1735 mm
Boot Space265 L
Overall Height1520 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2450 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance160 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1200 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power82 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio12.5:1
Torque113 Nm at 4400 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMulti-Point Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size185/55/16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City14 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity37 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

