Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Suzuki Swift has long been a favorite among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its blend of compact size, practicality, and affordability. In a market that values efficiency and reliability, Swift has carved a niche for itself. This article explores the price of the Suzuki Swift in Pakistan and provides an overview of its key specifications, offering valuable insights for potential buyers.

Key Features

Engine Variants

The Suzuki Swift is available in Pakistan with various engine options. It is most commonly equipped with a 1.3-liter or a 1.0-liter gasoline engine. These engines are known for their reliability and efficiency, offering a balanced mix of performance and fuel economy.

Transmission

The Swift is typically available with a choice of manual or automatic transmission, allowing buyers to select the transmission type that best suits their driving preferences.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the Swift provides a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed, offering ample room for passengers and a user-friendly layout for controls.

Exterior Styling

The Swift’s exterior design is modern and attractive, featuring clean lines and contemporary aesthetics. Its stylish appearance appeals to buyers who appreciate a visually appealing and well-designed vehicle.

Infotainment System

Many Swift variants feature advanced infotainment systems with touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These systems provide entertainment and connectivity options on the go.

Compact Size

The Swift’s compact dimensions make it highly maneuverable in city traffic, and it excels at fitting into tight parking spaces. This makes it an ideal choice for urban dwellers.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Suzuki, and the Swift reflects this commitment. It often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, enhancing both driver and passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Swift is its exceptional fuel efficiency. Its small engine size and lightweight construction contribute to impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and long journeys.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3845 mm Kerb Weight 855 KG Overall Width 1735 mm Boot Space 265 L Overall Height 1520 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2450 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 160 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1200 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 82 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Torque 113 Nm at 4400 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Multi-Point Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electronic power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 185/55/16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

Mileage City 14 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 37 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L

