Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has seen significant growth in recent years, with various manufacturers introducing new models to cater to the diverse needs of riders. One such noteworthy addition to the market is the Yamaha YBR 125. Yamaha, known for its reliability and performance, has created a buzz with this model. In this article, we will explore the Yamaha YBR 125’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

The Yamaha YBR 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. This engine configuration strikes a balance between fuel efficiency and power, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and leisure rides. It delivers a respectable [insert horsepower here] of power, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride.

Design and styling

One of the standout features of the Yamaha YBR 125 is its eye-catching design. Yamaha has put considerable effort into making this motorcycle visually appealing. The bike boasts a modern and sporty look, with sleek lines and stylish graphics. It comes in a range of attractive color options to suit different tastes.

Advertisement

Comfort and handling

Yamaha has paid attention to rider comfort with the YBR 125. The bike features a well-padded and contoured seat that ensures a comfortable riding experience even during long journeys. The handlebar and riding position are ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue and provide excellent control.

The YBR 125 also comes equipped with front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock suspension, contributing to a smooth and stable ride over various road surfaces.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Yamaha, and the YBR 125 includes features to enhance rider safety. It is equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, providing reliable stopping power. Additionally, the bike’s superior grip on the road, thanks to its high-quality tires, adds to its safety credentials.

Also Read Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – September 2023 The Suzuki Swift has long been a favorite among Pakistani car enthusiasts...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

In a country where fuel economy is a significant concern for motorcycle owners, the Yamaha YBR 125 shines. Its efficient engine and careful engineering result in impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan is PKR 435,500.

Yamaha YBR 125 key specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x Stroke 54.0 mmx54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Starter System Self Starter/Kick Starter Transmission Constant Mesh 5-Speed Ignition System 12V DC – CDI Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L Overall Length 1975 mm Overall Width 745 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Seat Height 775 mm Wheel Base 1285 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Front Brake Single Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Rear/Front Wheel Cast Wheel Headlight 12 V 35W x 35W Bulb Type Halogen Bulb Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Rear Suspension Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Tire Front 2.75 – 18 42P Tire Rear 90/90 – 18 51S Dry Weight 114 kg

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”