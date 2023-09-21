Advertisement
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has seen significant growth in recent years, with various manufacturers introducing new models to cater to the diverse needs of riders. One such noteworthy addition to the market is the Yamaha YBR 125. Yamaha, known for its reliability and performance, has created a buzz with this model. In this article, we will explore the Yamaha YBR 125’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

The Yamaha YBR 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. This engine configuration strikes a balance between fuel efficiency and power, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and leisure rides. It delivers a respectable [insert horsepower here] of power, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride.

Design and styling

One of the standout features of the Yamaha YBR 125 is its eye-catching design. Yamaha has put considerable effort into making this motorcycle visually appealing. The bike boasts a modern and sporty look, with sleek lines and stylish graphics. It comes in a range of attractive color options to suit different tastes.

Comfort and handling

Yamaha has paid attention to rider comfort with the YBR 125. The bike features a well-padded and contoured seat that ensures a comfortable riding experience even during long journeys. The handlebar and riding position are ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue and provide excellent control.

The YBR 125 also comes equipped with front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock suspension, contributing to a smooth and stable ride over various road surfaces.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Yamaha, and the YBR 125 includes features to enhance rider safety. It is equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, providing reliable stopping power. Additionally, the bike’s superior grip on the road, thanks to its high-quality tires, adds to its safety credentials.

Fuel Efficiency

In a country where fuel economy is a significant concern for motorcycle owners, the Yamaha YBR 125 shines. Its efficient engine and careful engineering result in impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan is PKR 435,500.

Yamaha YBR 125 key specifications

Engine Type4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC
Displacement124 cm3
Bore x Stroke54.0 mmx54.0 mm
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Starter SystemSelf Starter/Kick Starter
TransmissionConstant Mesh 5-Speed
Ignition System12V DC – CDI
Fuel Tank Capacity13.0 L
Overall Length1975 mm
Overall Width745 mm
Overall Height1080 mm
Seat Height775 mm
Wheel Base1285 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Front BrakeSingle Disc Brake
Rear BrakeDrum Brake
Rear/Front WheelCast Wheel
Headlight12 V 35W x 35W
Bulb TypeHalogen Bulb
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Rear SuspensionSwing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Tire Front2.75 – 18 42P
Tire Rear90/90 – 18 51S
Dry Weight114 kg

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

