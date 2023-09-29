Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha has raised the price of the YBR 125 in Pakistan.

Motorcycles are constantly evolving, and buyers often pay close attention to price fluctuations. Yamaha has earned a strong reputation in the automotive sector, particularly in Pakistan. With the introduction of the YBR series, Yamaha made a mark with its exceptional craftsmanship. In this article, we’ll explore the recent price adjustment for the Yamaha YBR 125.

Yamaha YBR 125 Overview

Yamaha YBR 125 is adored for its sporty appearance and performance, making it a top choice for various reasons such as…

Reliability

Affordability

Comfortable ride

Good looks

Yamaha YBR 125 Price Change

However, Yamaha made a noteworthy decision that generated a buzz in the motorcycle community. Yamaha opted to raise the price of the YBR 125, a move that could potentially impact its popularity and lead to a decline in sales. Let’s delve into the price history of the Yamaha YBR 125.

Model Old Price New Price Yamaha YBR 125 PKR 419,000 PKR 435,500 Yamaha YBR 125 G PKR 436,000 PKR 453,000 to PKR 456,000

Between July and August, the price of the Yamaha YBR 125 saw an increase, reaching PKR 419,000, while the Yamaha YBR G price was raised to PKR 436,000.

In recent months, Yamaha made another price adjustment, with the Yamaha YBR 125 now priced at PKR 435,500. As for the YBR 125 G, it will cost you approximately PKR 453,000 to PKR 456,000 if you opt for the orange or gray color variants.

Reasons for Price Change

The price of Yamaha YBR 125, like any other vehicle, can be influenced by various factors such as economic conditions, production costs, exchange rates, dealer markups, and consumer preferences.

In the Pakistani automobile market, economic conditions play a pivotal role in driving price changes and can also impact other related factors.

