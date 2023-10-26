Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on October 27, 2023

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Friday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 27th October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.25 282.9 Euro 296.1 299 British Pound 343.5 347 UAE Dirham 77.85 78.6 Saudi Riyal 74.65 75.25 Kuwaiti Dinar 903.86 912.86 Canadian Dollar 204 206 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 726.11 734.11 Japanese Yen 1.57 1.66 Malaysian Ringgit 58.48 59.08 Qatari Riyal 76.79 77.49 Bahrain Dinar 743.42 751.42 Thai Bhat 7.73 7.88 Chinese Yuan 38.27 38.67 Hong Kong Dollar 35.62 35.97 Danish Krone 39.64 40.04 New Zealand Dollar 162.79 164.79 Singapore Dollar 202 204 Norwegians Krone 25.02 25.32 Swedish Krona 25.17 25.47 Swiss Franc 312.31 314.81 Indian Rupee 3.36 3.47

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.