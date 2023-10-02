Suzuki Wagon R latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its affordability, practicality, and efficient performance. This compact car offers a comfortable driving experience while also being budget-friendly.

Engine

The Suzuki Wagon R typically comes equipped with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K-Series engine. This engine offers a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making it suitable for city and highway driving.

Transmission

Most variants of the Wagon R in Pakistan are available with a 5-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with control over gear shifts. Some models may also offer an automatic transmission option for added convenience.

Exterior Design

The Wagon R has a distinctive and modern exterior design with its tall-boy stance, which not only adds to its visual appeal but also contributes to the spacious interior.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Wagon R offers a spacious and comfortable interior. It can comfortably seat five passengers with ample headroom and legroom. The rear seats can be folded down to increase cargo space, making it a versatile choice for various needs.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Suzuki Wagon R may come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that includes features such as Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration.

Safety Features

Suzuki has incorporated safety features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and seatbelt reminders in some of the higher-end variants of the Wagon R. These features enhance driver and passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R is its impressive fuel efficiency. With its compact engine and lightweight design, the car can deliver a fuel economy of around 12–16 kilometers per liter, depending on driving conditions and driving habits.

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Wagon R VXR PKR 3,214,000 Suzuki Wagon R VXL PKR 3,412,000 Suzuki Wagon R AGS PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 key specifications

Mileage City 16 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L

