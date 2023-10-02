Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki Wagon R latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its affordability, practicality, and efficient performance. This compact car offers a comfortable driving experience while also being budget-friendly.

Engine

The Suzuki Wagon R typically comes equipped with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K-Series engine. This engine offers a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making it suitable for city and highway driving.

Transmission

Most variants of the Wagon R in Pakistan are available with a 5-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with control over gear shifts. Some models may also offer an automatic transmission option for added convenience.

Exterior Design

The Wagon R has a distinctive and modern exterior design with its tall-boy stance, which not only adds to its visual appeal but also contributes to the spacious interior.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Wagon R offers a spacious and comfortable interior. It can comfortably seat five passengers with ample headroom and legroom. The rear seats can be folded down to increase cargo space, making it a versatile choice for various needs.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Suzuki Wagon R may come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that includes features such as Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration.

Safety Features

Suzuki has incorporated safety features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and seatbelt reminders in some of the higher-end variants of the Wagon R. These features enhance driver and passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R is its impressive fuel efficiency. With its compact engine and lightweight design, the car can deliver a fuel economy of around 12–16 kilometers per liter, depending on driving conditions and driving habits.

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Wagon R VXR

PKR 3,214,000

Suzuki Wagon R VXL

PKR 3,412,000

Suzuki Wagon R AGS

PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight825 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space180 L
Overall Height1670 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2400 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque90 Nm at 3500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.6m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTrailing Arm
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheel Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size13 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

