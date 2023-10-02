Suzuki Wagon R latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki XL7 latest Price in Pakistan -October 2023
The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its affordability, practicality, and efficient performance. This compact car offers a comfortable driving experience while also being budget-friendly.
Engine
The Suzuki Wagon R typically comes equipped with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K-Series engine. This engine offers a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making it suitable for city and highway driving.
Transmission
Most variants of the Wagon R in Pakistan are available with a 5-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with control over gear shifts. Some models may also offer an automatic transmission option for added convenience.
Exterior Design
The Wagon R has a distinctive and modern exterior design with its tall-boy stance, which not only adds to its visual appeal but also contributes to the spacious interior.
Interior and Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Wagon R offers a spacious and comfortable interior. It can comfortably seat five passengers with ample headroom and legroom. The rear seats can be folded down to increase cargo space, making it a versatile choice for various needs.
Infotainment
Depending on the variant, the Suzuki Wagon R may come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that includes features such as Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration.
Safety Features
Suzuki has incorporated safety features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and seatbelt reminders in some of the higher-end variants of the Wagon R. These features enhance driver and passenger safety.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R is its impressive fuel efficiency. With its compact engine and lightweight design, the car can deliver a fuel economy of around 12–16 kilometers per liter, depending on driving conditions and driving habits.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Wagon R VXR
PKR 3,214,000
Suzuki Wagon R VXL
PKR 3,412,000
Suzuki Wagon R AGS
PKR 3,741,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|825 KG
|Overall Width
|1475 mm
|Boot Space
|180 L
|Overall Height
|1670 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2400 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|998 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|67 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Torque
|90 Nm at 3500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Arm
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheel Caps
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
|Wheel Size
|13 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|13 in
|Mileage City
|16 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
