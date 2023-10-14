Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 15 October 2023

Articles
As per the Karachi Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Karachi for 24K stands at Rs. 178,241 per 10 grams and Rs. 207,900 per tola. It’s important to note that the gold rate in Karachi is subject to fluctuations based on the international market, and as such, it is rarely fixed.

Gold is available in various forms, with 24K being the purest. In addition to 24K, you can also find gold in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K varieties. For those interested in 22K gold, the latest prices in Karachi for 10 grams are Rs. 178,241.

To stay updated with the live gold rates in Karachi for various karats, you can check regularly for the latest updates.

GOLD WEIGHTGOLD PURITYRATE TODAY
10 Grams24KRs. 178,241
1 Tola24KRs. 207,900
10 Grams22KRs. 163,388
1 Tola22KRs. 190,625
10 Grams21KRs. 155,961
1 Tola21KRs. 181,960
10 Grams20KRs. 148,535
1 Tola20KRs. 173,295
10 Grams18KRs. 133,681
1 Tola18KRs. 155,965
