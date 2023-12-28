Honda full list of models recalled in 2023

In 2023, Honda faced a series of recalls, impacting nearly 5 million vehicles. The most recent recall, involving over 2.5 million vehicles due to a fuel pump issue, contributed to this substantial number. Here’s a breakdown of key recalls throughout the year.

January 11 Recall: Honda Talon 1000

Involving 34,000 units, this recall addressed a potential engine failure risk caused by a loosening intake funnel band screw, posing a threat to control and increasing the risk of a crash.

February 1 Recall: 2018-2020 Honda Fit

Honda recalled 114,686 vehicles due to an audio display power circuit design error, impacting certain 2018-2020 Fit and 2019-2022 HR-V models. This error could lead to non-compliance with rear visibility safety standards.

February 15 Recall: 2023 CR-V

Affecting 98 units, this recall focused on a welding issue in the front passenger seat back frame, potentially compromising passenger protection in the event of a crash.

March 16: Recall: Honda Pilot

Involving 339,404 vehicles, this recall addressed a safety concern related to heating pads behind side-view mirrors in certain 2020–2021 Pilot, Ridgeline, 2020–2022 Passport, and Odyssey models.

June 15 Recall: 2018-2023 Odyssey

Honda recalled 1,209,673 Odyssey, Pilot, and Passport vehicles manufactured between 2018 and 2023 due to a faulty communication coaxial cable connector affecting the rearview camera display.

October 19: Recall: 2022-2024 Civic

Affecting 264,567 vehicles, this recall focused on Civic models that received a power steering rack replacement, addressing incorrect assembly issues that could cause tire damage.

November 15: Recall: 2015-2020 Acura TLX

Involving 248,999 vehicles, this recall addressed a manufacturing error causing connecting rod bearing wear and engine damage in specific Acura TLX, MDX, Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey models.

December 13 Recall: 2020-2022 CR-V Hybrid

Impacting 106,030 CR-V Hybrid vehicles, this recall addressed missing fuses on the 12-volt battery cable, with the potential consequences of short circuits or overheating in a crash.

December 18: Recall: 2017-2020 Honda Accord

The most recent recall affected a staggering 2,539,902 units, encompassing various models, due to a fuel pump issue. The recall targeted the Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Odyssey, Acura ILX, MDX, RDX, RLX, TLX, and others, addressing the potential failure of the fuel pump inside the fuel tank.

Honda will replace the fuel pump module for free. Notification letters are set to be mailed on February 5, 2024. To check for recalls on your vehicle, utilize resources like USA TODAY’s automotive recall database, which compiles the latest information from the NHTSA.

