Kawasaki Unveiled its First Prototype of a Motorcycle Fueled By Hydrogen

Traditional carmakers and motorcycle manufacturers are both moving towards zero-emission vehicles.

Being lighter and more agile than batteries, hydrogen is seen as a better option for motorcycles.

Yamaha’s HySE project is a joint effort with Honda, Toyota, and Kawasaki to develop hydrogen-powered scooters.

The move toward decarbonization in the automotive industry, aiming for zero emissions by the mid-century, is actively progressing. Motorcycle manufacturers worldwide are aligning with the trend seen in the automotive sector, focusing on electric and safer alternatives. Given the need for motorcycles to maintain lightness and agility for optimal performance, many consider hydrogen a superior option for energy storage and transportation compared to electricity.

During the Japan Mobility Show in October, Yamaha introduced the HySE project (Hydrogen Small Mobility and Engine Technology), combining a hydrogen combustion engine with a sizable storage tank on the luggage rack. This groundbreaking hydrogen-powered scooter is the outcome of a joint effort involving Yamaha, Honda, Toyota, and Kawasaki. Kawasaki has taken this concept further and recently revealed a supercharged, emission-free Ninja H2 SX powered by hydrogen.

While the Ninja H2 HySE hydrogen motorcycle was initially presented to the public through renders, some skeptically labeled it as vaporware. However, Kawasaki has swiftly progressed with the development, and the bike has now entered the prototyping stage. The company asserts that testing is scheduled to commence early next year.

The Ninja H2 SX, a hypersport bike with a supercharged 998cc inline-four engine producing 197 hp, serves as the foundation for the HySE prototype. Kawasaki highlights that the prototype features a hydrogen engine derived from the H2 SX’s mill, developed in collaboration with Toyota.

In addition to delving into the brand’s future concerning eco-friendly propulsion and alternative fuel, the newly developed hydrogen engine has been specifically designed and installed on the HySE-X1 side-by-side vehicle for the Mission 1000 program scheduled for the upcoming Dakar Rally.

The Japanese company presented the hydrogen-powered Ninja H2 SX during its Group Vision 2030 Progress Report meeting. As evident in the images, incorporating hydrogen-holding panniers on both sides of the bike led to a noticeably bulkier and more angular design compared to the standard SX. Additionally, the motorcycle manufacturer crafted new bodywork for the hydrogen-powered bike, featuring distinct panels and a discreet H-shaped headlamp.

However, the rest of the bike is far from discreet. With a bulbous front fairing and oversized hard panniers at the back housing high-pressure gas cylinders, the motorcycle presents a robust profile, resembling something out of a dystopian manga.

Because the design is at an early development stage, there is currently no information available about the motorcycle’s specifications, such as output, fuel consumption, or range.