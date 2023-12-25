New Year 2024; Lahore to Dubai Flight Ticket Prices – December 2023

Individuals in Pakistan and worldwide are planning to travel to Dubai to welcome the new year.

As the onset of the New Year 2024 approaches, individuals worldwide, including those in Pakistan, are making plans to travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to usher in the new calendar year.

In Pakistan, searches for Lahore to Dubai flight ticket prices are prominent on Google and other search engines, particularly considering the significant Pakistani expatriate community of over 1.2 million residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This air route stands out as one of the busiest connections between the two nations.

Dubai Airports released annual figures in February 2022, indicating that a substantial 3.7 million passengers traveled from Pakistan to the UAE in the previous year. This underscores the high demand for travel between the two countries.

Several airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Fly Jinnah, Serene Air, and Emirates, are actively operating flights on the Lahore to Dubai route, offering travelers various options for their journey.

For those interested in planning their trip, we have compiled information on ticket prices for Lahore to Dubai flights on December 27, 2023, sourced from Skyscanner. It’s worth noting that ticket prices may vary based on the specific date selected by passengers, providing flexibility for travel planning.

LAHORE to Dubai Cheap Ticket Price December 2023