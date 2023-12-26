Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Advertisement

The Suzuki Alto, a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers, has been a reliable and efficient vehicle in the compact car category. As we look ahead to the future, the Suzuki Alto 2024 is set to continue the legacy of its predecessors with a fresh blend of style, affordability, and practicality. In this article, we will explore the expected price of the Suzuki Alto 2024 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing potential buyers with insights into what this anticipated model has to offer.

Engine Performance

The Suzuki Alto 2024 is expected to feature a fuel-efficient engine designed to provide a balance between performance and economical operation. The engine is likely to be suitable for city commuting and offer a smooth driving experience.

Given the emphasis on fuel efficiency, the Alto 2024 may come equipped with a lightweight and responsive engine paired with a user-friendly transmission system.

Exterior Design

Advertisement

Suzuki Alto models are known for their compact and stylish exteriors, and the 2024 variant is likely to continue this trend. Anticipate a modern and aerodynamic design, with updates to the front grille, headlights, and overall exterior profile.

The compact size of the Alto makes it ideal for navigating city streets with ease, while its refreshed exterior is expected to enhance its visual appeal.

Interior Features

Inside the Suzuki Alto 2024, occupants can expect a well-designed and practical interior. Despite its compact size, the Alto aims to provide comfortable seating and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.

Basic yet functional interior features, including a straightforward dashboard layout and user-friendly controls, may be key aspects of the Alto 2024’s cabin design.

Safety Features

Advertisement

Safety is a paramount consideration for Suzuki, and the Alto 2024 is expected to come equipped with essential safety features. This may include airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and other safety technologies to enhance collision protection.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Alto has gained popularity for its exceptional fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is likely to maintain this characteristic. With advancements in engine technology and lightweight construction, the Alto 2024 aims to deliver an economical and eco-friendly driving experience.

Also Read

Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update
Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

The Suzuki Cultus, a popular and reliable hatchback, has been a mainstay...

Technology and Connectivity

While the Suzuki Alto focuses on simplicity, the 2024 variant may incorporate basic technology and connectivity features. This could include a basic infotainment system, USB ports, and smartphone connectivity options to cater to the modern driver’s needs.

Advertisement

Suzuki Alto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Advertisement

Suzuki Alto VX

658 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 2,251,000

Suzuki Alto VXR

658 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 2,612,000

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS

658 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Advertisement
PKR 2,799,000
Advertisement

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS

658 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Advertisement
Overall Length3395 mm
Kerb Weight650 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space125 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2460 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement658 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power39 HP @ 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque56 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power Assisted
Advertisement
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel Wheels with Center Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Mileage Highway22 KM/L
Report Incorrect Specificatio
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story