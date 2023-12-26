Suzuki Alto 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update
The Suzuki Alto, a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers, has been a reliable and efficient vehicle in the compact car category. As we look ahead to the future, the Suzuki Alto 2024 is set to continue the legacy of its predecessors with a fresh blend of style, affordability, and practicality. In this article, we will explore the expected price of the Suzuki Alto 2024 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing potential buyers with insights into what this anticipated model has to offer.
The Suzuki Alto 2024 is expected to feature a fuel-efficient engine designed to provide a balance between performance and economical operation. The engine is likely to be suitable for city commuting and offer a smooth driving experience.
Given the emphasis on fuel efficiency, the Alto 2024 may come equipped with a lightweight and responsive engine paired with a user-friendly transmission system.
Suzuki Alto models are known for their compact and stylish exteriors, and the 2024 variant is likely to continue this trend. Anticipate a modern and aerodynamic design, with updates to the front grille, headlights, and overall exterior profile.
The compact size of the Alto makes it ideal for navigating city streets with ease, while its refreshed exterior is expected to enhance its visual appeal.
Inside the Suzuki Alto 2024, occupants can expect a well-designed and practical interior. Despite its compact size, the Alto aims to provide comfortable seating and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.
Basic yet functional interior features, including a straightforward dashboard layout and user-friendly controls, may be key aspects of the Alto 2024’s cabin design.
Safety is a paramount consideration for Suzuki, and the Alto 2024 is expected to come equipped with essential safety features. This may include airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and other safety technologies to enhance collision protection.
The Suzuki Alto has gained popularity for its exceptional fuel efficiency, and the 2024 model is likely to maintain this characteristic. With advancements in engine technology and lightweight construction, the Alto 2024 aims to deliver an economical and eco-friendly driving experience.
While the Suzuki Alto focuses on simplicity, the 2024 variant may incorporate basic technology and connectivity features. This could include a basic infotainment system, USB ports, and smartphone connectivity options to cater to the modern driver’s needs.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
658 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
658 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
658 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
658 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 2,935,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|650 KG
|Overall Width
|1475 mm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|4 persons
|Wheel Base
|2460 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|658 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|39 HP @ 6500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|Torque
|56 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 Valves
|Max Speed
|140 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.2m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Assisted
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Wheels with Center Caps
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
|Wheel Size
|13 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Mileage Highway
|22 KM/L
