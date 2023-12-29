Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

In the dynamic realm of the Pakistani car market, the Suzuki Cultus remains a favored option among drivers seeking an ideal combination of style, comfort, and performance. As we enter the new year of 2024, let’s examine the updated prices for the Suzuki Cultus models, aiding you in making a well-informed choice.

Suzuki Cultus VXR

The Suzuki Cultus VXR, available at a budget-friendly cost of Rs 3,718,000, exemplifies the brand’s dedication to delivering feature-rich capabilities at an economical price. Featuring a chic design and modern aesthetics, the Cultus VXR showcases an aerodynamic form that not only elevates its visual allure but also adds to a livelier driving sensation.

Suzuki Cultus VXL

For individuals desiring additional features and a touch of style, the Suzuki Cultus VXL is priced at Rs 4,084,000. Engineered to enhance your driving experience, this model includes dual SRS airbags, improved mileage, and supplementary accessories that amplify its road presence. The Cultus VXL is an excellent option for those who value a comfortable drive without sacrificing modern features.

Advertisement

Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift:

Embracing advanced technology, the Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift is priced at Rs4,366,000. This model features Auto Gear Shift, guaranteeing a seamless drive whether you’re heading to the office, cruising on the highway, or maneuvering through daily rush-hour traffic. The blend of an aerodynamic exterior and the efficiency of the K Series engine ensures that every drive is both smooth and enjoyable.

Also Read Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update The Suzuki Mehran, a popular compact car in Pakistan, has been a...

Why choose Suzuki Cultus in 2024?

Apart from its appealing pricing, the Suzuki Cultus continues to shine by offering generous interior space and comfort. The expanded luggage space alleviates concerns about what to bring on your journeys. The elevated seating position and improved visibility further enhance the sense of freedom on the road.