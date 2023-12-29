UAE launches 5-Year Residence Visa After Affordable Price

The UAE has introduced a new 5-year residence visa aimed at international travelers looking for longer stays. Priced at 720 dirhams (about Rs 55,000), the visa targets individuals aged 55 and above, recognizing their significant contributions.

It can be renewed, allowing eligible residents to continue enjoying the Emirates’ lifestyle. To qualify, applicants need 15 years of service, and financial requirements include property worth at least 1,000,000 UAE dirhams and a 1,000,000 dirhams deposit.

Retirees must show an annual income of 240,000 dirhams. Various fees apply, making the UAE an attractive destination for extended stays.