Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
United Bikes 2024 Model Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

United Bikes 2024 Model Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Articles
Advertisement
United Bikes 2024 Model Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

United Bikes 2024 Model Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Advertisement

United has joined other automotive companies in unveiling the 2024 version of the United 70 and additional motorcycle models.

A Pakistani automobile manufacturer based in Lahore has asserted that they are implementing various modifications in the 2024 model. According to the company, users can anticipate the addition of new features for an enhanced experience.

United Bikes provides an extensive array of motorcycles, covering everything from commuter bikes to sports bikes, ensuring that they meet the diverse requirements of riders across different preferences and styles.

United bikes in Pakistan

Popular models from United Bikes include the United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo.

Advertisement

United 70 Price in Pakistan

ModelsLatest Price 
United 70cc (Standard)Rs112,500

United 100 Price in Pakistan

ModelsLatest Price 
US-100Rs192,500

United 125 Price in Pakistan

ModelsLatest Price 
US-125 (Euro 2)165,000

United US Scooty 100 Price in Pakistan

ModelsNew Price (Rs.)
US ScootyRd265,500

United Electric Motorcycles

ModelsNew Price (Rs.)
United Revolt 1500WRs2582,500
United Spark 2000WRs317,500
United Bullet Electric 2000WRs347,500

Also Read

Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update
Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

In the dynamic realm of the Pakistani car market, the Suzuki Cultus...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story