United Bikes 2024 Model Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

United has joined other automotive companies in unveiling the 2024 version of the United 70 and additional motorcycle models.

A Pakistani automobile manufacturer based in Lahore has asserted that they are implementing various modifications in the 2024 model. According to the company, users can anticipate the addition of new features for an enhanced experience.

United Bikes provides an extensive array of motorcycles, covering everything from commuter bikes to sports bikes, ensuring that they meet the diverse requirements of riders across different preferences and styles.

Popular models from United Bikes include the United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo.

United 70 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price United 70cc (Standard) Rs112,500

United 100 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price US-100 Rs192,500

United 125 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price US-125 (Euro 2) 165,000

United US Scooty 100 Price in Pakistan

Models New Price (Rs.) US Scooty Rd265,500

United Electric Motorcycles

Models New Price (Rs.) United Revolt 1500W Rs2582,500 United Spark 2000W Rs317,500 United Bullet Electric 2000W Rs347,500

