United Bikes 2024 Model Latest Price in Pakistan, January Update

Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update
United has joined other automotive companies in unveiling the 2024 version of the United 70 and additional motorcycle models.
A Pakistani automobile manufacturer based in Lahore has asserted that they are implementing various modifications in the 2024 model. According to the company, users can anticipate the addition of new features for an enhanced experience.
United Bikes provides an extensive array of motorcycles, covering everything from commuter bikes to sports bikes, ensuring that they meet the diverse requirements of riders across different preferences and styles.
Popular models from United Bikes include the United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo.
|Models
|Latest Price
|United 70cc (Standard)
|Rs112,500
|Models
|Latest Price
|US-100
|Rs192,500
|Models
|Latest Price
|US-125 (Euro 2)
|165,000
|Models
|New Price (Rs.)
|US Scooty
|Rd265,500
|Models
|New Price (Rs.)
|United Revolt 1500W
|Rs2582,500
|United Spark 2000W
|Rs317,500
|United Bullet Electric 2000W
|Rs347,500
