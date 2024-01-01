Advertisement
Cooking oil & ghee prices in Pakistan – January 2024

Articles
As inflation rises in Pakistan at the beginning of January 2024, the government is responding by lowering the prices of necessary cooking oils. The country’s statistics bureau reports the inflation increase, leading the authorities to take measures to ease the impact on the public.

Utility Stores, a state-owned enterprise, recently announced a significant reduction in the prices of branded ghee and cooking oil across all outlets in Pakistan.

The spokesperson for the enterprise stated that the price of ghee has been lowered to Rs482 per kg, down from the previous rate of Rs500. Additionally, the price of cooking oil has witnessed a decrease of up to Rs 50 per kg.

The spokesperson highlighted that these price adjustments apply to all top brands, with the popular cooking oil now available at Rs470 per liter, a notable reduction from the previous price of Rs520 per liter.

Another brand of oil has seen a price drop of Rs37, with the new price set at Rs518 per liter, down from Rs555 per liter.

