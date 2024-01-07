Google initiates first step in restricting cookies

Google has taken the first step in limiting third-party cookies for some users of its Chrome web browser as part of its plan to eventually phase out these files due to privacy concerns.

In 2020, Google announced its intention to eliminate cookies, but the complete removal now requires approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

As part of a testing phase, Chrome is now defaulting to restrict third-party cookies for one percent of users, with plans to extend this to all users by Q3 2024, starting this Thursday.

Cookies, which track web navigation for personalized advertising, have faced increased regulatory scrutiny, and Google is working on an alternative system called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) that focuses on audience segments rather than individual users.