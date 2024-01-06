Google introduces Important missing feature to Android’s Gmail

In the dynamic world of mobile apps, disparities between Android and iOS versions are no rarity. Notably, Instagram’s iOS version has long boasted superior post quality, luring content creators towards iPhones.

However, a recent development has flipped the script, as Google’s Gmail, traditionally an iOS exclusive, has introduced a pivotal feature to its Android counterpart.

Gmail is a popular email app on both Android and iOS, especially favored by iPhone users. The “select all” feature, important for efficiently managing daily emails, was missing from the Android Gmail app until this recent update.

Responding to user requests, Google has listened and introduced a long-awaited feature. While not available on all devices universally yet, this update is intended to close the feature gap.

However, there’s a limitation: the feature allows users to delete only 50 emails at a time, not the entire inbox. For those looking to tidy up their inbox completely, step-by-step instructions have been provided for both computer and mobile users.

Google’s decision reflects a clear effort to make the user experience consistent on both Android and iOS platforms, showing a significant move towards having the same features.

This response to what users want emphasizes the industry’s dedication to improving how users engage with mobile applications in a competitive environment.