Haval H6 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

In the dynamic automotive landscape of Pakistan, the Haval H6 has emerged as a prominent player, offering a blend of style, performance, and advanced features. This article explores the Haval H6’s pricing details and key specifications, shedding light on why it has gained popularity among Pakistani consumers.

Engine Performance

The Haval H6 boasts a powerful and efficient engine, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. Depending on the variant, the Haval H6 may come equipped with a range of engine options, ensuring that buyers can choose the one that best suits their preferences and driving needs.

Design and Styling

Haval is known for its contemporary and eye-catching designs, and the H6 is no exception. The SUV features a stylish exterior with sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and modern LED lighting elements. The interior is designed to offer comfort and convenience, with quality materials and ergonomic layouts.

Technology and Connectivity

The Haval H6 is equipped with advanced technology and connectivity features. This includes a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy amenities. These features contribute to an enhanced driving experience and make the Haval H6 standout in its class.

Transmission Options

Depending on the variant, the Haval H6 may offer different transmission options, such as manual or automatic transmissions. This flexibility allows buyers to choose a model that aligns with their driving preferences.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Haval, and the H6 incorporates a comprehensive set of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), parking sensors, and more. The emphasis on safety ensures that occupants are well protected in various driving conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

In a market where fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration, the Haval H6 delivers competitive fuel economy. This not only reduces the cost of ownership but also aligns with the growing awareness of environmental sustainability.

Haval H6 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Havel H6 1.5T Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1497 cc PKR 91.9 lacs Havel H6 2.0T AWD Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1998 cc PKR 1.06 crore Havel H6 HEV Advertisement Automatic (AT) | Hybrid | 1497 cc PKR 1.19 crore

Haval H6 2024 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4653 mm Kerb Weight 1770 KG Overall Width 1886 mm Boot Space 430 L Overall Height 1734 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2738 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 212 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1497 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 151 HP at 5500 RPM Compression Ratio – Torque 223 Nm at 4400 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (DCT) Gearbox 7-speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 11.5m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/60/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 55 L Mileage Highway 12 KM/L