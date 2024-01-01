Advertisement
Haval H6 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

In the dynamic automotive landscape of Pakistan, the Haval H6 has emerged as a prominent player, offering a blend of style, performance, and advanced features. This article explores the Haval H6’s pricing details and key specifications, shedding light on why it has gained popularity among Pakistani consumers.

Engine Performance

The Haval H6 boasts a powerful and efficient engine, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. Depending on the variant, the Haval H6 may come equipped with a range of engine options, ensuring that buyers can choose the one that best suits their preferences and driving needs.

Design and Styling

Haval is known for its contemporary and eye-catching designs, and the H6 is no exception. The SUV features a stylish exterior with sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and modern LED lighting elements. The interior is designed to offer comfort and convenience, with quality materials and ergonomic layouts.

Technology and Connectivity

The Haval H6 is equipped with advanced technology and connectivity features. This includes a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy amenities. These features contribute to an enhanced driving experience and make the Haval H6 standout in its class.

Transmission Options

Depending on the variant, the Haval H6 may offer different transmission options, such as manual or automatic transmissions. This flexibility allows buyers to choose a model that aligns with their driving preferences.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Haval, and the H6 incorporates a comprehensive set of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), parking sensors, and more. The emphasis on safety ensures that occupants are well protected in various driving conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

In a market where fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration, the Haval H6 delivers competitive fuel economy. This not only reduces the cost of ownership but also aligns with the growing awareness of environmental sustainability.

Haval H6 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Havel H6 1.5T

Automatic (DCT)  |  Petrol  |  1497 cc

PKR 91.9 lacs

Havel H6 2.0T AWD

Automatic (DCT)  |  Petrol  |  1998 cc

PKR 1.06 crore

Havel H6 HEV

Automatic (AT)  |  Hybrid  |  1497 cc

PKR 1.19 crore

Haval H6 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4653 mm
Kerb Weight1770 KG
Overall Width1886 mm
Boot Space430 L
Overall Height1734 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2738 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance212 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerSingle-Turbo
Displacement1497 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power151 HP at 5500 RPM
Compression Ratio
Torque223 Nm at 4400 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (DCT)
Gearbox7-speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius11.5m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/60/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity55 L
Mileage Highway12 KM/L
