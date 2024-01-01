Haval H6 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 Update
The Toyota Fortuner, a stalwart in the SUV segment, continues to command...
In the dynamic automotive landscape of Pakistan, the Haval H6 has emerged as a prominent player, offering a blend of style, performance, and advanced features. This article explores the Haval H6’s pricing details and key specifications, shedding light on why it has gained popularity among Pakistani consumers.
The Haval H6 boasts a powerful and efficient engine, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. Depending on the variant, the Haval H6 may come equipped with a range of engine options, ensuring that buyers can choose the one that best suits their preferences and driving needs.
Haval is known for its contemporary and eye-catching designs, and the H6 is no exception. The SUV features a stylish exterior with sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and modern LED lighting elements. The interior is designed to offer comfort and convenience, with quality materials and ergonomic layouts.
The Haval H6 is equipped with advanced technology and connectivity features. This includes a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, and other tech-savvy amenities. These features contribute to an enhanced driving experience and make the Haval H6 standout in its class.
Depending on the variant, the Haval H6 may offer different transmission options, such as manual or automatic transmissions. This flexibility allows buyers to choose a model that aligns with their driving preferences.
Safety is a top priority for Haval, and the H6 incorporates a comprehensive set of safety features. This may include multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), parking sensors, and more. The emphasis on safety ensures that occupants are well protected in various driving conditions.
In a market where fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration, the Haval H6 delivers competitive fuel economy. This not only reduces the cost of ownership but also aligns with the growing awareness of environmental sustainability.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Havel H6 1.5T
Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1497 cc
PKR 91.9 lacs
Havel H6 2.0T AWD
Automatic (DCT) | Petrol | 1998 cc
PKR 1.06 crore
Havel H6 HEV
Advertisement
Automatic (AT) | Hybrid | 1497 cc
PKR 1.19 crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4653 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1770 KG
|Overall Width
|1886 mm
|Boot Space
|430 L
|Overall Height
|1734 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2738 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|Single-Turbo
|Displacement
|1497 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|151 HP at 5500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Torque
|223 Nm at 4400 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (DCT)
|Gearbox
|7-speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|11.5m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/60/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|10 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|55 L
|Mileage Highway
|12 KM/L
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.