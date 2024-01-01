Punjab Reveals Major Relief in Fee of Driving Licenses

Articles
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has decided to delay the implementation of the increased driving license fee.

According to details, the planned fee hike was set to be implemented today. However, Chief Minister Naqvi has revealed an extension until January 9, allowing people to get a license at the current fee.

Moreover, caretaker government of Punjab had decided to highly increase the driving license fee for cars and motorcycles a few weeks ago.

The cost of getting a driver’s license has surged dramatically by 1566%, soaring from Rs. 60 to Rs. 1000. However, CM Naqvi has just revealed a temporary reprieve for the residents.

Furthermore, the caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, also virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations. The new building of the Gulshan Iqbal police station in Lahore was also launched.

