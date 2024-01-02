Rawalpindi Metro Bus Route Adds an Additional Stop

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has expanded the stops on the Rawalpindi Metro Bus route to seven, according to an official speaking to a national daily.

Additionally, the official noted that repairs on the 6th Road bus station are scheduled for completion by January 6. The metro bus express service originally had six stops from Saddar to Faizabad.

The PMA has introduced the Chandani Chowk Bus Station to the route to ease access for those visiting Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The official emphasized that the metro bus has reduced travel time between Islamabad and Rawalpindi by up to 20 minutes.

“The bus service saves 20 minutes, as regular service usually stops at 24 bus stations between Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” stated the official.

Furthermore, Saif Anwar Jappa, Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), announced that repair work on the 6th Road station is expected to conclude by the end of the week. The 6th Road Metro Station was damaged by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on May 9 following the arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

Advertisement

DG RDA mentioned that the caretaker Punjab government allocated Rs.99 million for the rehabilitation of this metro station. Additionally, the partially damaged bus stations in Faizabad, Khtam-e-Naboowat (Shamsabad), and Committee Chowk would be repaired for Rs. 34 million in the second phase.