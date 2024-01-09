Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Advertisement

The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in popularity for compact and fuel-efficient vehicles in recent years. Among the contenders in this segment, the Suzuki Wagon R VXL has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a blend of practicality, affordability, and modern features.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Wagon R VXL is equipped with a peppy 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K-series engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and responsiveness, making it an ideal choice for city commuting. The lightweight design of the car further contributes to its nimble handling and maneuverability.

Transmission Options

The Suzuki Wagon R VXL comes with a choice of automatic or manual transmission, providing flexibility to drivers based on their preference. The automatic transmission enhances the driving experience, especially in stop-and-go city traffic, while the manual option offers a more engaging driving experience for enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Exterior Features

The exterior of the Suzuki Wagon R VXL is designed with a modern and aerodynamic approach. The compact dimensions make it easy to navigate through tight spaces, and features such as body-colored door handles and side mirrors add a touch of sophistication. The large headlights and bold front grille give the car a distinctive and contemporary look.

Interior Comfort and Convenience

Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Wagon R VXL offers a spacious and comfortable environment. The well-designed interior includes user-friendly controls, ample legroom, and supportive seats. Additionally, features like power windows, central locking, and a multimedia infotainment system contribute to a pleasant driving experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for modern car buyers, and the Suzuki Wagon R VXL addresses this with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and rear parking sensors. These features enhance occupant safety and provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Advertisement

Also Read

Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Cultus VXL has long been a symbol of reliability and...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R VXL is its impressive fuel efficiency. The efficient engine, coupled with the lightweight design, results in excellent mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long journeys.

Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Wagon R VXL

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,214,000
Advertisement

Suzuki Wagon R VXL Key Features

Price
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space180 L
Kerb Weight820 – 835 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage14 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story


Warning: Undefined variable $weathercities in /home/bolnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/bolnews/footer.php on line 88