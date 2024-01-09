Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in popularity for compact and fuel-efficient vehicles in recent years. Among the contenders in this segment, the Suzuki Wagon R VXL has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a blend of practicality, affordability, and modern features.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Wagon R VXL is equipped with a peppy 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K-series engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and responsiveness, making it an ideal choice for city commuting. The lightweight design of the car further contributes to its nimble handling and maneuverability.

Transmission Options

The Suzuki Wagon R VXL comes with a choice of automatic or manual transmission, providing flexibility to drivers based on their preference. The automatic transmission enhances the driving experience, especially in stop-and-go city traffic, while the manual option offers a more engaging driving experience for enthusiasts.

Exterior Features

The exterior of the Suzuki Wagon R VXL is designed with a modern and aerodynamic approach. The compact dimensions make it easy to navigate through tight spaces, and features such as body-colored door handles and side mirrors add a touch of sophistication. The large headlights and bold front grille give the car a distinctive and contemporary look.

Interior Comfort and Convenience

Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Wagon R VXL offers a spacious and comfortable environment. The well-designed interior includes user-friendly controls, ample legroom, and supportive seats. Additionally, features like power windows, central locking, and a multimedia infotainment system contribute to a pleasant driving experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for modern car buyers, and the Suzuki Wagon R VXL addresses this with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and rear parking sensors. These features enhance occupant safety and provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R VXL is its impressive fuel efficiency. The efficient engine, coupled with the lightweight design, results in excellent mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long journeys.

Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Wagon R VXL 998 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 3,214,000

Suzuki Wagon R VXL Key Features

Price – Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 998 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 67 hp Torque 90 Nm Boot Space 180 L Kerb Weight 820 – 835 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 14 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13