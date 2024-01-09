Suzuki Wagon R VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in popularity for compact and fuel-efficient vehicles in recent years. Among the contenders in this segment, the Suzuki Wagon R VXL has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a blend of practicality, affordability, and modern features.
The Suzuki Wagon R VXL is equipped with a peppy 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K-series engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and responsiveness, making it an ideal choice for city commuting. The lightweight design of the car further contributes to its nimble handling and maneuverability.
The Suzuki Wagon R VXL comes with a choice of automatic or manual transmission, providing flexibility to drivers based on their preference. The automatic transmission enhances the driving experience, especially in stop-and-go city traffic, while the manual option offers a more engaging driving experience for enthusiasts.
The exterior of the Suzuki Wagon R VXL is designed with a modern and aerodynamic approach. The compact dimensions make it easy to navigate through tight spaces, and features such as body-colored door handles and side mirrors add a touch of sophistication. The large headlights and bold front grille give the car a distinctive and contemporary look.
Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Wagon R VXL offers a spacious and comfortable environment. The well-designed interior includes user-friendly controls, ample legroom, and supportive seats. Additionally, features like power windows, central locking, and a multimedia infotainment system contribute to a pleasant driving experience.
Safety is a paramount concern for modern car buyers, and the Suzuki Wagon R VXL addresses this with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and rear parking sensors. These features enhance occupant safety and provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R VXL is its impressive fuel efficiency. The efficient engine, coupled with the lightweight design, results in excellent mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long journeys.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Wagon R VXL
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,214,000
|Price
|–
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|180 L
|Kerb Weight
|820 – 835 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|14 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
