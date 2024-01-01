Toyota Platz new price in Pakistan 2024 & Specifications

Toyota Sienta latest price in Pakistan 2024 & specifications
If you are considering for some older and cheaper subcompact sedan options, Toyota Platz is the right pick for you.
Here you will get to know about Toyota Platz price in Pakistan 2024 its specifications, mileage and much more.
Toyota Platz came out in the global market in 1999 as a subcompact sedan with front engine front wheel drive. The first generation of Toyota Platz 1999 is available in a 5-door sedan with front front-positioned engine.
The latest versions of this car are known as Toyota Yaris and Toyota Echo all around the world. It was only produced for 6 years from 1999-2005.
Therefore, you can buy a used Toyota Platz in Pakistan at an reasonable price range.
Toyota Platz F 1.3 Price in Pakistan is PKR 1,360,000. You can buy it from Pakwheels or OLX.
Toyota Platz F 1.3 has a 1297cc SOHC 16-valve engine with an EFI fuel system. It has the ability to produce 86 HP@ 6000 RPM and 122 Nm or Torque @ 42000 RPM. Platz has a 5-speed automatic transmission.
The Toyota Platz features a distinctive sedan design with angular, trapezium-styled headlights at the front, connected by a black grille housing the Toyota logo. Both the front and rear ends have outward-sticking bumpers. The overall appearance of the Toyota Platz is characterized by a mix of curved and angular dynamics, giving it a bold and appealing look.
Toyota Platz has a seating capacity of 5-persons. The interior is made of grey durable plastic. The seats are covered with fabric that is customizable to your own preferences. Some interior features are:
Air conditioner
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power steering
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Braking System
Fuel Average
Toyota Platz has a fuel tank capacity of 45 liters that gives a mileage of 15km/l.
|Price
|–
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4180 x 1660 x 1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Displacement
|997 – 1297 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|69 – 86 hp
|Torque
|95 – 122 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 L
|Kerb Weight
|880 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|13 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|155/80/R13
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
