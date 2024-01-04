USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 05 Jan 2024

Articles
USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee): – The US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 281 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
05 Jan 20242810.02%

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar281283.5
Euro308311
British Pound357.5361
UAE Dirham76.777.45
Saudi Riyal74.775.45
Kuwaiti Dinar915.69924.69
Canadian Dollar209.5211.5
Australian Dollar189.4191.4
Omani Riyal731.86739.86
Japanese Yen2.052.13
Malaysian Ringgit60.8461.44
Qatari Riyal77.478.1
Bahrain Dinar749.31757.31
Thai Bhat8.168.31
Chinese Yuan39.5439.94
Hong Kong Dollar36.0836.43
Danish Krone41.2141.61
New Zealand Dollar175.62177.62
Singapore Dollar209.5211.5
Norwegians Krone27.1827.48
Swedish Krona27.3427.64
Swiss Franc330.54333.04
Indian Rupee3.383.49

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

