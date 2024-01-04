USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 05 Jan 2024

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee): – The US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 281 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 05 Jan 2024 281 0.02% Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281 283.5 Euro 308 311 British Pound 357.5 361 UAE Dirham 76.7 77.45 Saudi Riyal 74.7 75.45 Kuwaiti Dinar 915.69 924.69 Canadian Dollar 209.5 211.5 Australian Dollar 189.4 191.4 Omani Riyal 731.86 739.86 Japanese Yen 2.05 2.13 Malaysian Ringgit 60.84 61.44 Qatari Riyal 77.4 78.1 Bahrain Dinar 749.31 757.31 Thai Bhat 8.16 8.31 Chinese Yuan 39.54 39.94 Hong Kong Dollar 36.08 36.43 Danish Krone 41.21 41.61 New Zealand Dollar 175.62 177.62 Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5 Norwegians Krone 27.18 27.48 Swedish Krona 27.34 27.64 Swiss Franc 330.54 333.04 Indian Rupee 3.38 3.49