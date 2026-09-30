Tom Cruise’s surprise interaction with woman goes viral

Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Tom Cruise’s surprise interaction with woman goes viral

The video shows Cruise walking through an office corridor when he suddenly stopped after noticing a woman sitting.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

A video of Hollywood star Tom Cruise checking on a woman he mistakenly thought was upset has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amused.

The video shows Cruise walking through an office corridor when he suddenly stopped after noticing a woman sitting with her head lowered while looking at her phone.


Thinking she was upset, Cruise approached the woman, identified as Klementina, and gently tapped her on the shoulder to ask if she was OK.

He soon realized that she was simply engrossed in scrolling through social media. Cruise smiled after realizing the misunderstanding and walked away.

The unexpected encounter left Klementina stunned. The footage, which appears to have been captured by a CCTV camera, shows her visibly surprised by the actor’s sudden attention.

Klementina later revealed that she had been “doomscrolling” and was not actually sad.

In a TikTok video, she described the encounter, saying she was shocked when Cruise tapped her shoulder. She said she was unable to react when she realized who was standing beside her.

Cruise later returned and posed for a photograph with her, turning the unexpected encounter into a memorable moment.

Recommended

Tom Cruise leaves London abruptly, fuels speculation

Tom Cruise leaves London abruptly, fuels speculation
T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift

T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift
Jim Carrey’s César Awards appearance sparks debate

Jim Carrey’s César Awards appearance sparks debate
Hollywood legend Tom Cruise to receive his first Oscar after 35 Years—As an Honorary award

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise to receive his first Oscar after 35 Years—As an Honorary award
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise refuses to work together in future? Here is the details

Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise refuses to work together in future? Here is the details
Tom Cruise applauds “Sinners”, Tells audience it a must-watch; Michael B. Jordan responds

Tom Cruise applauds “Sinners”, Tells audience it a must-watch; Michael B. Jordan responds
Tom Cruise reportedly seeks Demi Moore's help to make smooth return to Hollywood

Tom Cruise reportedly seeks Demi Moore's help to make smooth return to Hollywood
Tom Cruise opens up about Mission Impossible stunt that left him ‘Unconscious’

Tom Cruise opens up about Mission Impossible stunt that left him ‘Unconscious’
Katie Holmes denies rumors of Suri Cruise’s inherited trust fund

Katie Holmes denies rumors of Suri Cruise’s inherited trust fund
Tom Cruise set to star in Doug Liman's upcoming supernatural thriller 'Deeper'

Tom Cruise set to star in Doug Liman's upcoming supernatural thriller 'Deeper'
Mission Impossible 8 trailer: Tom Cruise to save world from AI in wrong hands

Mission Impossible 8 trailer: Tom Cruise to save world from AI in wrong hands
Tom Cruise stuns fans at Royal Albert hall during “Top Gun: Maverick” concert

Tom Cruise stuns fans at Royal Albert hall during “Top Gun: Maverick” concert