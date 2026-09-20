FBR extends deadline for sales tax and federal excise returns till Sep 25

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for submitting Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) returns for the August 2026 tax period to September 25, 2026, for all sales taxpayers.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for submitting Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) returns for the August 2026 tax period to September 25, 2026, for all sales taxpayers.

The extension is subject to the condition that taxpayers have deposited their due sales tax liability by the original deadline.

According to instructions issued by the FBR to field formations Saturday, the deadline was extended under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

The FBR said the return submission deadline has been extended until Sept. 25, 2026, provided that the due sales tax liability was deposited within the specified deadline.