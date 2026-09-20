FBR extends deadline for sales tax and federal excise returns till Sep 25

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Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

FBR extends deadline for sales tax and federal excise returns till Sep 25

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for submitting Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) returns for the August 2026 tax period to September 25, 2026, for all sales taxpayers.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for submitting Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) returns for the August 2026 tax period to September 25, 2026, for all sales taxpayers.

The extension is subject to the condition that taxpayers have deposited their due sales tax liability by the original deadline.

According to instructions issued by the FBR to field formations Saturday, the deadline was extended under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

The FBR said the return submission deadline has been extended until Sept. 25, 2026, provided that the due sales tax liability was deposited within the specified deadline.

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