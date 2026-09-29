Apple Pay rumors gain momentum in Pakistan as iOS 27 reveals PayPak clues

The latest wave of speculation began after reports emerged that the iOS 27 beta included references to PayPak.

Apple Pay could be moving closer to Pakistan after reported references to the country’s PayPak payment network appeared in iOS 27 beta software, while screenshots allegedly showing an Apple Pay option in local banking apps have sparked fresh excitement among iPhone users waiting for the service.





For years, Pakistani iPhone users have been unable to add locally issued bank cards to Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay for contactless payments. Now, new software clues and reports of possible banking app tests are fueling hopes that the wait could finally be nearing an end.





However, Apple has yet to announce an official launch date, and Pakistan remains absent from its list of supported markets.





The latest wave of speculation began after reports emerged that the iOS 27 beta included references to PayPak, Pakistan’s domestic payment card network. The reported identifiers reportedly point to support for both the network and its cards.





The discovery has caught users attention because payment network integration can be an important step in preparing a mobile payment service for a new market. While the references do not confirm an upcoming launch, they have raised questions about whether Apple is laying the groundwork for future support in Pakistan.





Another development drawing attention is Apple’s Pakistan-specific Apple Music pricing. Individual and Family subscriptions have been reported at approximately 379 Pakistani rupees and 649 rupees per month, respectively. Some users have also reported making payments with PayPak cards during the iOS 27 beta period.





Although Apple Music subscriptions and Apple Pay are separate services, local payment support shows that Apple can process certain payments in Pakistan.





Pakistan already has payment infrastructure that could support a potential Apple Pay rollout. PayPak, operated by 1LINK under the regulatory framework of the State Bank of Pakistan, supports EMV payment cards and contactless transactions at compatible terminals.





International payment company EBANX has announced plans to broaden its operations in Pakistan, with an initial focus on JazzCash and Easypaisa and a potential role for Raast in its local payment offering.





Google Wallet's expansion has added to the momentum. Support from several Pakistani banks and payment providers has given consumers more options for making smartphone-based contactless payments, showing that local financial institutions are increasingly adopting mobile wallet technology.





However, Google's services and Apple's payment platform operate separately. Progress in one does not guarantee the launch of the other.





If Apple officially launches the service in Pakistan, eligible users could be able to add supported bank cards to Apple Wallet and pay at compatible contactless terminals using an iPhone or Apple Watch.





Depending on the features included in the rollout, users could also make payments within supported apps and on participating websites. Apple's security features, including transaction authentication and tokenization, are designed to help protect card information during payments.





The exact services available would depend on Apple's agreements with local banks and payment networks, as well as the cards and devices supported at launch.





The clearest confirmation would come from Apple adding Pakistan to its official Apple Pay availability list or announcing the service alongside participating Pakistani banks.