Three Pakistanis killed in Somalia operation to free hijacked tanker

The Puntland Maritime Police Force launched an operation to regain control of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honor.

MOGADISHU: Five crew members, including three Pakistanis, were killed during an operation to free a cargo vessel hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, according to Somali authorities and local reports.

The Puntland Maritime Police Force launched an operation to regain control of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honor, also known as Honor 25, which had been held by pirates since April 21.

According to Somalia Times, the vessel was carrying 18,500 barrels of fuel bound for Mogadishu when it was hijacked.

The report said the operation was carried out with intelligence support. Pirates opened fire during the operation, killing five members of the hostage crew. The victims reportedly included three Pakistanis, one Indian and one citizen of Myanmar or Indonesia, according to conflicting details in the report.

Puntland authorities subsequently took full control of the tanker. Four other crew members were also reportedly injured in the operation.

Authorities said nine pirates were arrested after they refused to surrender.