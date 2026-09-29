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Apple Pay rumors gain momentum in Pakistan as iOS 27 reveals PayPak clues Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after U.S. sanctions waiver PM Shehbaz Sharif takes Pakistan’s investment pitch to London Stock Exchange Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik Slipknot tour sparks fan backlash over Marilyn Manson as support act Yemen under fire as Houthis report 38 Saudi strikes in 24 hours Umar Ahsan Khan takes helm of OICCI as Pakistan seeks more foreign investment Pennsylvania faces measles surge as cases soar to 903 Saad Lamjarred’s wife sparks fandom frenzy with bombshell after 10-year sentence French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike Apple Pay rumors gain momentum in Pakistan as iOS 27 reveals PayPak clues Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after U.S. sanctions waiver PM Shehbaz Sharif takes Pakistan’s investment pitch to London Stock Exchange Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik Slipknot tour sparks fan backlash over Marilyn Manson as support act Yemen under fire as Houthis report 38 Saudi strikes in 24 hours Umar Ahsan Khan takes helm of OICCI as Pakistan seeks more foreign investment Pennsylvania faces measles surge as cases soar to 903 Saad Lamjarred’s wife sparks fandom frenzy with bombshell after 10-year sentence French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

Three Pakistanis killed in Somalia operation to free hijacked tanker

The Puntland Maritime Police Force launched an operation to regain control of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honor.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MOGADISHU: Five crew members, including three Pakistanis, were killed during an operation to free a cargo vessel hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, according to Somali authorities and local reports.

The Puntland Maritime Police Force launched an operation to regain control of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honor, also known as Honor 25, which had been held by pirates since April 21.

According to Somalia Times, the vessel was carrying 18,500 barrels of fuel bound for Mogadishu when it was hijacked.

The report said the operation was carried out with intelligence support. Pirates opened fire during the operation, killing five members of the hostage crew. The victims reportedly included three Pakistanis, one Indian and one citizen of Myanmar or Indonesia, according to conflicting details in the report.

Puntland authorities subsequently took full control of the tanker. Four other crew members were also reportedly injured in the operation.

Authorities said nine pirates were arrested after they refused to surrender.

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