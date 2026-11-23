Pakistan moves to overhaul audit system after task force flags weak oversight

The government will introduce legislation including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2026

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's government has decided to overhaul the country's entire audit system after the Prime Minister's Federal Board of Revenue Task Force described the existing framework as weak, saying it discourages local and foreign investment and limits access to capital markets.





According to reports, government plans to introduce legislative amendments in parliament to reform the audit system, based on recommendations from the task force, which has raised serious concerns over weaknesses in the existing framework.





The government will introduce legislation including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2026. A similar bill passed the National Assembly in 2021 after scrutiny by the NA Standing Committee on Finance but was withdrawn from the Senate in 2022 for resubmission. The federal cabinet has now approved the proposed bill again after extensive consultations and reviews by three ministerial-level committees.





The task force also recommended amendments to the Audit Oversight Board law to improve tax collection. An official briefing document said Pakistan's existing AOB law did not comply with international standards.





"Investors and lenders rely on audited accounts, but weak audits discourage local and foreign investment and access to capital markets," the document said.





The International Organisation of Securities Commissions declared Pakistan non-compliant with independent audit oversight, and the European Union withdrew Pakistan's equivalence status for independent audit oversight, it added.





The report cited Unity Foods and SE Foods as examples of companies affected by weak audits and prospectus disclosures, and highlighted concerns over Hascol's audited accounts.





Developed and developing countries have amended their laws and shifted from self-regulatory oversight by accountancy bodies to independent audit oversight, the report said, noting that even smaller jurisdictions including Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Botswana are compliant members of the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators.





The proposed system will end the dominance of private auditors, according to the document, which said the federal cabinet approved the draft legislation following a comprehensive review by the FBR Task Force, IFIAR, SECP and AOB, along with extensive consultations with stakeholders. The legislation is expected to strengthen Pakistan's international recognition and establish an effective audit oversight system.





Key features of the SECP Amendment Bill, 2026 include strengthening the independence of the nominating committee responsible for appointing AOB board members by including the FBR chairman in place of the ICAP president. AOB board members will be barred from any association with audit firms.





The AOB board will handle policy matters, while management, operations and adjudication will follow governance principles and the board's regulatory functions. The AOB will conduct regular, risk-based inspections of auditors of Public Interest Companies to assess compliance with professional auditing standards, while accountancy bodies will continue inspections and Quality Control Reviews of non-PIC audits under AOB oversight.





The AOB will directly investigate complaints and references from the SECP, State Bank of Pakistan and FBR after approval by its board or a designated committee. Standard action will be taken against individuals who refuse to provide required information, and the AOB will be empowered to file complaints concerning criminal offenses involving falsification.