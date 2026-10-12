Tuesday, October 13, 2026
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Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
13-OCT-2026
PETROL
-2.93 PKR
Rs. 395.37/ltr
DIESEL
+0.61 PKR
Rs. 396.85/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan petrol price drops to Rs395.37 per liter as diesel rises Only four months left until Ramadan as the Jumada al-Awwal moon is sighted Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Pakistan petrol price drops to Rs395.37 per liter as diesel rises Only four months left until Ramadan as the Jumada al-Awwal moon is sighted Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

Pakistan petrol price drops to Rs395.37 per liter as diesel rises

The Ministry of Petroleum has formally issued a notification confirming the revised petroleum prices.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan petrol price drops by Rs2.93 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of petrol while increasing the price of high-speed diesel, with the Ministry of Petroleum issuing an official notification announcing the new rates.


Petrol prices have been cut by Rs2.93 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs395.37 per liter. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has increased by Rs0.61 per liter, taking its new rate to Rs396.85 per liter.


The Ministry of Petroleum has formally issued a notification confirming the revised petroleum prices, which will take effect on October 13.



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