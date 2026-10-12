Pakistan petrol price drops to Rs395.37 per liter as diesel rises

The Ministry of Petroleum has formally issued a notification confirming the revised petroleum prices.

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of petrol while increasing the price of high-speed diesel, with the Ministry of Petroleum issuing an official notification announcing the new rates.





Petrol prices have been cut by Rs2.93 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs395.37 per liter. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has increased by Rs0.61 per liter, taking its new rate to Rs396.85 per liter.





The Ministry of Petroleum has formally issued a notification confirming the revised petroleum prices, which will take effect on October 13.







