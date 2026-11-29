North Korea unveils ‘Fountain of Wisdom’ AI chatbot with strict political restrictions

The chatbot was developed by researchers at Kim Il Sung University.

The chatbot features an interface similar to ChatGPT, with a main conversation window and a record of previous chats

PYONGYANG: North Korea has unveiled a new artificial intelligence chatbot called “Fountain of Wisdom,” designed to answer science and technology questions while strictly warning users against discussing politics, raising concerns about privacy and government control.





The chatbot was developed by researchers at Kim Il Sung University in collaboration with a Pyongyang-based software company.





It was introduced at the National Exhibition of IT Successes in the North Korean capital, where state television showcased the technology alongside other domestic innovations.





The chatbot features an interface similar to ChatGPT, with a main conversation window and a record of previous chats. However, its strict restrictions set it apart from other AI assistants.





A warning displayed on the screen tells users: “Only questions related to science and technology may be asked. Do not ask questions with socio-political content or uncultured questions.”





The system also warns that users are fully responsible for any consequences resulting from its misuse. The restrictions have raised questions about how the chatbot would respond to inquiries about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his family or the country's political system.





Although there is currently no evidence that authorities are monitoring individual users through the platform, experts and observers may have concerns about the potential access officials could gain to people's questions and conversations through a domestically developed service.





The possibility of government access to private conversations has also raised concerns about user privacy, particularly as AI assistants become increasingly common in everyday life.





North Korea has been expanding its use of artificial intelligence across different sectors. The country's hackers and cybercriminals have also previously been linked to using AI tools in their operations.





The launch of Fountain of Wisdom highlights North Korea's efforts to strengthen its domestic technology capabilities as artificial intelligence continues to shape the global technology landscape.