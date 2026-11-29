Samsung prepares to unveil its first humanoid robot at CES in January

Samsung's robotics ambitions come as manufacturers explore ways to introduce humanoid robots into industrial workplaces.

Hauser explained that a robot with a 99% success rate would still not meet the expectations of factory owners

Samsung is preparing to enter the growing humanoid robot market, with plans to unveil its first humanoid robot at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2027.





The South Korean technology giant is moving ahead with the project after successfully demonstrating the robot's capabilities to company executives, including co-CEO TM Roh, according to reports.





The planned launch marks a major step in Samsung's robotics ambitions as it competes with established and emerging players, including China's Unitree and Boston Dynamics.





According to the reports, Samsung recently demonstrated its humanoid robot at the company's robotics research center in Seoul.





The presentation, held on Thursday and attended by Roh, focused on the robot's full-body movement and its ability to pick up, hold and manipulate objects using its arms and hands.





Although Samsung has not officially revealed the prototype, the company is reportedly preparing to make its humanoid robot models available to the public in January.





Samsung is particularly focused on improving the robot's hand movements, which remain one of the biggest challenges in humanoid robotics.





Robots must be able to grip, turn and reposition objects accurately and consistently before they can perform complex tasks on factory production lines.





The company strengthened its robotics efforts in July by establishing its Robotics eXperience (RX) unit. The division reports directly to oversees robotics research, development, long-term planning and commercialization.





Samsung's robotics ambitions come as manufacturers explore ways to introduce humanoid robots into industrial workplaces. However, achieving the level of accuracy required for factory operations remains a major challenge.





In September, Kris Hauser, head of the robotics lab at Samsung's RX division, highlighted how demanding industrial applications can be for humanoid robots.





He explained that a robot with a 99% success rate would still not meet the expectations of factory owners. According to Hauser, manufacturers require a success rate of 99.99% before trusting robots to operate on their production lines.





"This is a very punishing kind of game," Hauser said.





Samsung's planned that unveiling could provide a closer look at how far the company has progressed in developing humanoid robots and how it plans to compete in an increasingly competitive robotics industry.