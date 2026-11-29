11 Chamalang coal mine workers abducted and killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Kohlu Superintendent of Police Tayyab Iqbal said a large police contingent was dispatched to the site immediately.

The investigation remains underway as authorities work to identify those responsible for the deadly attack

QUETTA: Eleven coal mine workers were kidnapped and killed by unidentified armed men in Balochistan’s Kohlu district, southwestern Pakistan, on Sunday, Nov. 29, triggering a police search operation to track down those responsible.





The deadly incident took place in the Hoshri area of Jandran tehsil, where unidentified attackers reportedly seized the workers before killing them.





Police confirmed that all victims were employed at the Chamalang coal mines. Authorities have identified two of the victims so far, while efforts are continuing to determine the identities of the other nine workers.





Kohlu Superintendent of Police Tayyab Iqbal said a large police contingent was dispatched to the site immediately after officials received reports of the killings.





He added that arrangements were made to transport the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for legal formalities and medical examinations.





Following the incident, police secured the surrounding area and launched a search operation to locate the suspects. Investigators are also examining the crime scene and gathering evidence to determine how the abduction and killings took place.





Officials have not yet disclosed any information about the identities of the attackers or the possible motive behind the killings.

The investigation remains underway as authorities work to identify those responsible for the deadly attack.