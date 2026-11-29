Magnitude 5.0 earthquake off Southern California coast shakes Los Angeles area

No major damage or injuries reported; LA Fire Department activates earthquake response protocols as residents brace for more shaking









LOS ANGELES: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the Southern California coast Saturday morning, sending tremors along the coastline and prompting Los Angeles officials to activate earthquake response protocols.





The quake hit at about 9:30 a.m. local time (1730 GMT), with its epicenter located roughly 9.7 kilometers (6 miles) west-southwest of Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).





At least six aftershocks followed shortly afterward, with preliminary magnitudes of 2.8, 3.0, 2.5, 3.7, 2.8 and 3.8, the agency said. The quake triggered more than 40 aftershocks in all.





The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocols, deploying personnel across the city to survey critical infrastructure and areas of concern by land, air and sea, CBS News reported. The department reported no injuries or structural damage after sending crews from neighborhood fire stations to look for damage.





There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant property damage. However, local media reported broken glass at Los Angeles International Airport and flames and thick black smoke near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, south of the airport. Authorities have not confirmed whether the reported flames were directly linked to the seismic activity.





Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks.





“A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 AM this morning,” she said. “So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed.”





At a news conference Saturday, seismologist Lucy Jones said it is “highly improbable” that the quakes could cause significant damage.





“Shaking dies off very rapidly with distance,” she said. “By being offshore, we’ve reduced that to a certain extent ... I can’t imagine that we’re looking at anything really significant.”





Boccato’s Groceries in Hermosa Beach lost about $45,000 ($34,000) worth of wine Saturday during what a store employee called “a one-two punch” of an earthquake and aftershock. Hundreds of bottles shattered on the shop floor when the quake struck, an event captured in a video that spread across social media.





The video shows those who have never experienced an earthquake just how frightening one can be, but it does not show the full story, Jay Herron, a store representative, told the BBC. Shortly after people began watching and sharing it, a second, nearly identical video emerged showing wine bottles being dashed to the ground during a powerful aftershock.





“We had two losses, hours apart,” Herron said.





Stores and households about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles were picking up the pieces after the shaking.





While small earthquakes in California are common, it has been more than a decade since the area experienced shaking of that magnitude, and it is rare to be hit by dozens of aftershocks. Herron said he cannot remember a quake like this one since the Northridge earthquake of 1994 — a magnitude 6.7 temblor that killed 57 people and destroyed roads and buildings.





California is the second-most seismically active state in the U.S. behind Alaska, with Southern California experiencing an earthquake on average every three minutes.