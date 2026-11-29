E. coli outbreak at Northern Ireland nursery sparks public health investigation

E. coli infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Health officials have launched an investigation into an E. coli outbreak at a nursery in Northern Ireland, raising concerns about children's safety as authorities work to identify those affected and prevent further infections.





The Public Health Agency (PHA) confirmed that the outbreak involves Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), a type of bacteria that can spread easily through contaminated food, water and contact with infected individuals.





Officials said they are working with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and the nursery's management to control the outbreak and limit the risk of further infections.





However, authorities have not disclosed the nursery's name or the number of children who have tested positive. The agency said parents, caregivers and nursery employees have received instructions on how to respond to the situation and follow safety measures to prevent the bacteria from spreading.





Common symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Most infected individuals recover within five to seven days without developing serious complications.





However, health officials warn that some patients, particularly young children, may develop a severe condition that can cause kidney failure and become life-threatening.





The bacteria can spread through several routes, including eating undercooked or contaminated food, consuming improperly washed vegetables and salads, drinking unsafe water, or having direct contact with infected people or animals.





Handling contaminated food can also increase the risk of infection. Public health officials have advised anyone experiencing symptoms to stay away from workplaces, schools and child-care facilities until at least 48 hours have passed since their last episode of vomiting or diarrhea.