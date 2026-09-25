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PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

Pakistan T-Bill yields fall 44-59 basis points as investors anticipate rate cut

Bid-cover ratio hits 9.73x as government accepts Rs 283 billion against Rs 100 billion target; cut-off rates now 100-116 bps below policy rate of 22%

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Cut-off yields on Pakistan's Market Treasury Bills declined across all tenors at auction, with the 3-month, 6-month and 12-month tenors falling 45 basis points, 44 bps and 59 bps, respectively.

The market submitted bids totaling PKR 2,755 billion against a target of PKR 100 billion. The government accepted PKR 283 billion, resulting in a realized value of PKR 239 billion, according to auction results. The bid-cover ratio reached 9.73x.

The 12-month tenor drew the heaviest participation at PKR 2,110 billion, followed by the 3-month at PKR 568 billion and the 6-month at PKR 77 billion.

Analysts said investors anticipate a peak interest rate of 22% and foresee a subsequent decline. Aggressive participation in the 12-month T-bill auction reflected efforts to lock in higher yields ahead of a possible rate cut in March 2024, they said. Banks holding considerably higher liquidity positions are actively seeking safe investment opportunities, driving the strong turnout.

Historically, T-bill cut-offs have maintained an average spread of 52-58 bps above the policy rate over a five-year span. However, since the November 2023 auction, that trend has deviated, with negative spreads observed.

Cut-off rates in the latest auction are 100-116 bps below the prevailing policy rate of 22.00%, highlighting the shift.

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