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Taylor Swift teases fans with four new ‘Showgirl’ tracks

‘Patient Zero,’ ‘Cleveland!,’ ‘Pink Clouding’ and ‘Babylon’ join the expanded album Friday.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift has barely given her fans time to catch their breath. Just days before The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore arrives, the pop star has revealed four new songs, setting off a fresh wave of theories among Swifties.


The expanded edition of Swift’s 12th studio album will feature four previously unreleased tracks: “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”


Swift announced the songs Wednesday, revealing that she reunited with producers Max Martin and Shellback in Sweden after the album’s record-breaking first week. She said the new tracks came from “pure gratitude” for the overwhelming response to the album.


The song titles quickly sent fans searching for hidden meanings. “Patient Zero” had already been teased through apparent clues in Swift’s “Opalite” music video and changes to her social media profile.


“Cleveland!” has fueled theories about Travis Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, while “Babylon” has caught attention because of Swift’s earlier references to the biblical city in her music. Swift has not confirmed the theories.


The new songs arrive alongside “Patient Zero,” which is set for release Friday, Sept. 25, just two days before the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift is expected to attend the ceremony, where she will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors.


The singer has also sparked speculation about a possible television appearance after CBS posted a cryptic promo featuring the zeros used throughout her recent rollout. Fans quickly began debating whether it could signal a new interview, music video or another announcement.


Meanwhile, “The Fate of Ophelia” has climbed back to No. 1 on the charts following the Encore announcement, adding another milestone to Swift’s busy week.



The rollout has also been accompanied by alleged leaks of the unreleased songs. Clips described as demos have appeared on social media, although some users have questioned whether they are genuine recordings or AI-generated material. Swift has not commented publicly on the alleged leaks.


The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is scheduled for release Friday, giving Swift’s fans four more songs to dissect just as attention turns to her appearance at the VMAs.

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